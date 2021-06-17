Reckitt's first multi-brand regional Super Brand Day on Shopee equips shoppers with health, hygiene, and nutrition tips along with exclusive deals

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reckitt, the global leader in health, hygiene and nutrition, partners with Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan to launch its first "Protection Starts Within" regional initiative held across six markets. This collaboration aims to help families better protect their health and well-being by sharing educational content and tips on health, hygiene and nutrition. It will be launched on 19-20 June as part of Reckitt's Super Brand Day campaign in Malaysia, where shoppers can also access Reckitt's wide portfolio of family care essentials on Shopee Mall.



Reckitt and Shopee support Malaysians in fight against pandemic with ‘Protection Starts Within’ campaign

As the battle with COVID-19 persists, families are still placing high importance on upholding strict hygiene standards and ensuring proper nourishment is provided for. In times like this, more are turning to brands they can trust to meet their daily needs. Based on the Kantar Brand Footprint report, brands such as Dettol by Reckitt have been chosen over 1 billion times by consumers in 2020. During Malaysia's Movement Control Order (MCO) 1.0 and 3.0, Dettol's demand on Shopee spiked up to about 4x in March 2021, establishing Dettol as the clear go-to brand for consumers when they shop online for safe and reliable cleaning products.

To meet the growing demand for health, hygiene, and nutrition products online, Reckitt is constantly innovating to ensure that shoppers get the best experience from the brand. The brand will also educate customers about protecting and nourishing the family during Shopee Live on 18th June at 5pm where audiences can also stand a chance to win amazing product giveaways worth RM9,000.

Muksitul Islam, ASEAN eCommerce Director at Reckitt, says, "We have seen the tremendous growth of our business online and are committed to serving the needs of customers. Reckitt is proud to partner Shopee in our regional Super Brand Day to reach more consumers across the region and in Malaysia. They can be assured of convenient and quick access to our entire portfolio of well-loved brands including Enfagrow A+, Dettol and Airwick that will help meet their needs. Through Shopee's engagement tools, our customers can also look forward to learning valuable tips on Reckitt's products, as well as best practices through a fun and engaging way."

Ian Ho, Regional Managing Director at Shopee, says, "We understand that many people are still worried about the pandemic, and more are staying home to shop online for essentials. As part of the 7.7 Mid Year Sale to give shoppers greater value, we're glad to partner with Reckitt to provide a wide variety of trusted household brands delivered directly to their home. As e-commerce grows to become an integral part of life, Shopee will continue to work with globally-trusted brands like Reckitt to ensure that shoppers can get convenient access to all that they need."

From 19-20 June, Reckitt will roll out exclusive Covid-19 household protection deals on Shopee Mall, providing shoppers with the best value and deals on their entire portfolio of brands, including:

Exclusive Bundle Sets: Reckitt is offering special vouchers, gifts with purchase worth RM135,000 and specially curated bundle sets such as the Covid Essentials Bundle and Clean Home Bundle which includes items from Dettol and Harpic, to protect and nourish your entire family.

Spend, Spin & Win Game: Stand a chance to win Shopee Coins and RM20,000 worth of prizes including Sharp Air Purifier and Xiaomi Cleaning Robot, with a minimum spend of RM100 .

Find out more about Reckitt's Protection Starts Within campaign here.

About Reckitt

Reckitt is a global leading consumer health, hygiene and nutrition company. Driven by a purpose to build healthier lives and happier homes, Reckitt has operations in over 60 countries. From the foundations of wellness and infant nutrition, to the fundamentals of a hygienic home, our global brands help people live healthier, happier lives.

Reckitt's unique culture is at the heart of its success. Its drive to achieve, passion to outperform and commitment to quality and scientific excellence are manifested in the work of over 40,000 Reckitt employees worldwide.

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee connects shoppers, brands and sellers across Asia and other fast-growing markets, empowering anyone to buy and sell anywhere and at any time.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. It offers a wide product assortment, supported by integrated payments and logistics, as well as popular entertainment features tailored for each market. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region's digital economy with a firm commitment to helping brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.

Shopee is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Shopee, Sea's other core businesses include its digital entertainment arm, Garena, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.