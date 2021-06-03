Reckitt Hong Kong Partners with Ngong Ping 360 To Launch "Smart Nature Explorer" Programme to uplift quality family time during the pandemic with HK$600 gift sets up for grabs

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 3 June 2021 - How to pick a good option for family bonding activities becomes more challenging throughout the pandemic, as parents are more concerned about their children's hygiene and health when going outdoors. Today, Reckitt Hong Kong announces its partnership of Mead Johnson Nutrition and Dettol with Ngong Ping 360 in launching the exclusive "Smart Nature Explorer". The fun-filled programme aims to strengthen family's bonds through outdoor adventures during the pandemic, with Reckitt safeguarding the hygiene of all participating families with Dettol products. All participants will also enjoy a 25% discount on cable car tickets to Ngong Ping 360, with plenty of Reckitt's gift sets to win!













"Smart Nature Explorer" at Ngong Ping Village opens from now till 11 July. The programme aims to unleash children's explorer spirit as they lead their parents through a series of activities at Ngong Ping Nature Base using a guide map provided. Participants who completed the mission will gain a chance to win gift sets worth up to HK$600.

Sign up for the Mead Johnson Loyalty Programme to take part in the adventure

Parents only need to take a few steps to register for the Mead Johnson Loyalty Programme. With the 30 points available upon successful registration, they can then enjoy a 25% discount for round trip tickets taking Crystal or Standard cable cars to Ngong Ping 360. Children joining the programme will receive a special "Smart Nature Explorer mission kit" that includes a guide map and a pack of six colour markers to help them accomplish their missions. Dettol Hand Sanitizers will be available at designated areas to ensure health protection, while each participant will also receive a 50ml Dettol Hand Sanitizers to maintain hand hygiene throughout the adventure.

Each young participant who completed the "Smart Nature Explorer" mission can redeem an attractive gift pack worth HK$400, which includes a kaleidoscope and a buy-one-get-one-free coupon for Mead Johnson NeuroPro Series (Stage 4) formula milk. There's an added prize for the first 500 explorers who complete the mission – they will receive a "My First 15x Telescope" worth around HK$200, to help them scope out the landscape for their next adventures.

"Reckitt is always driven by Our Purpose to protect, heal and nurture, in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. Mead Johnson Nutrition and Dettol being our core brands also work closely with parents to create valuable parent-children time by ensuring their health and safety." said Pankaj Agarwal, Reckitt's General Manager Hong Kong, Taiwan & Cross-Border. "We are thrilled to join hands with Ngong Ping 360, an attractive and popular tourism spot, to launch this campaign. This is such a fun and educational activity that encourages parents and children to explore nature together. We hope parents and children can also have more peace of mind and enjoyment during the adventure with our hygiene protection."

Andy Lau, Managing Director of Ngong Ping 360, continued, "Ngong Ping 360 is committed to promoting green tourism and has been organising a diversity of outdoor activities for different customer segments, to tackle the current challenges faced by the local tourism industry. We are delighted to partner with Reckitt, a well-trusted brand, to provide an exceptional and hygienic travel experience for families to meet the rising demand for outdoor activities during the pandemic."

About Reckitt

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal, and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health, and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet, and a fairer society.

Find out more, or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com

*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies





#Reckitt

About Ngong Ping 360

As an important tourist attraction located on Lantau Island in Hong Kong, Ngong Ping 360 offers an exciting opportunity for guests to experience a unique natural and cultural experience. The Ngong Ping Cable Car stretches 5.7 km from Tung Chung to Ngong Ping.





The Ngong Ping Cable Car is a rare example of a bi-cable gondola circulating lift system, and is the longest aerial cable car system of its kind in Asia. It offers a visually spectacular 25-minute journey with panoramic views of the flora and fauna of North Lantau Country Park, Tung Chung Bay and the Hong Kong International Airport.





Ngong Ping Cable Car experience and itinerary of Tai O culture tour, along with the Big Buddha and Po Lin Monastery, ranked second in the "Top 10 experiences in Asia" category of the Travellers' Choice Awards for Experiences announced by the world-renowned travel website TripAdvisor in 2018. Meanwhile, it is also one of the "Top 25 experiences in the World", ranked by TripAdvisor. In the same year, Ngong Ping 360 also received the "Certificate of Excellence 2018" presented by TripAdvisor. In 2017, the Company was recognised as one of "The world's 10 best cable cars" by USA Today. Besides, it was also selected as amongst "10 of the world's best cable car rides" by CNN.com in the USA in 2015. In 2014, Ngong Ping 360 received the CILT Award 2013 – Enterprise Award presented by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Hong Kong (CILTHK). It was also selected as one of the "Cable cars: 10 amazing rides around the world" by The Daily Telegraph in the UK.