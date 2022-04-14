Reckitt Launched the ‘Hong Kong Community Care Programme 2022’ and Established Partnerships with Four NGOs to Provide Hygiene Protection to Local Community

To date, hygiene and disinfectant products benefiting over 6,000 individuals and families in need have been donated. Full year donations will be over HKD 3 million 1 .

Reckitt announced annual partnerships with four NGOs for 2022

About Reckitt

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 14 April 2022 -Since January, social distancing measures have been tightened due to the fifth wave of COVID-19 in Hong Kong. As of 13 April 2022, nearly 99% (1,181,664) of the total cases that tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus reportedthe fifth wave of COVID-19. The accumulated number of COVID-19 death cases during the fifth wave of COVID-19 was 8,886, accounting for 99% (8,948)COVID-19 death cases since 2020.Hygiene is the foundation of public health. To protect the local community against COVID-19, Reckitt launched the 'Hong Kong Community Care Programme 2022' and established partnership with four NGOs, namely, Feeding Hong Kong, Hong Kong Red Cross, Hong Kong Council of Early Childhood Education and Services and Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service – Hong Kong, to support with product donation, hygiene education and volunteering throughout the year.Hygiene and disinfectant products of Reckitt's renowned brand, Dettol, have been donated since March, reaching over 6,000 individuals and families from underprivileged households, outreach programmes in schools and residents in hostels. A combined value of about half million of Hong Kong dollarof product have been donated including antiseptic liquids, surface cleanser wipes, disinfectant sprays, surface cleansers, hand washes, laundry sanitisers and shower gels.(Feeding HK): Reckitt is generously supporting Feeding HK with an annual product donation commitment of HK$2,000,000. The donated products will support those eligible for essential assistance support in Hong Kong from FHK's regular community aid, including seniors, low-income families, new immigrant families, underprivileged kids, homeless, refugees and minority ethnic groups.Mr Billy Yeung, CEO of Feeding HK said, "We are delighted to mark the start of our partnership with Reckitt with this donation of trusted hygiene products, which will make a huge impact to people across Hong Kong who have been hit hard by the fifth wave of COVID-19. Partnerships are at the core of our work here at Feeding Hong Kong, and we are looking forward to continue working with Reckitt."(HKRC): Reckitt extended its corporate partnership with British Red Cross in the UK to local community by collaborating with HKRC. As Corporate Partner, Reckitt is committing an annual product donation of HK$1,000,000to provide hygiene protection at HKRC's service points and programmes related to COVID-19 response, as well as community health projects and people in need in Hong Kong such as single elderly or two-elderly households, people with disabilities or in stress in Hong Kong etc.Ms Alice LING Ching Yin, Acting Director (Management) of HKRC said, "Since January 2020, HKRC has been concerning the development of the epidemic and providing services such as pandemic prevention materials and psychological support to the vulnerable groups. Meanwhile, health education and establishment of mutual support networks in the community are also our main work focus. HKRC would like to express our gratitude to Reckitt for its recognition and support of our works on pandemic prevention, public health and community health promotion, by sending cleanliness-related materials to support the underprivileged and encouraging its staff to participate our volunteer services and blood donation."(CECES): Reckitt is named the Official Hygiene Partner of CECES. In addition to the existing partnership in School Health Protection Education supported by Dettol Health Academy, Reckitt will also support CECES's other outreach programmes in schools, its community services and projects that support children from low-income and disadvantaged families, and at its office.Ms Sansan Ching, Director of CECES said, "This year marks the 40th anniversary of CECES. We are delighted to partner with Reckitt as our Official Hygiene Partner by providing hygiene protection to our different projects and services in schools and communities with its hygiene and disinfectant products."(ELCSS-HK): Reckitt becomes the Official Hygiene Partner of ELCSS-HK to provide product support to its seven elderly and rehabilitation homes and drug rehabilitation hostels, protecting the health and hygiene of a total of 530 residents.Ms. Agnes Leung, Assistant Chief Executive of ELCSS-HK said, "We are grateful to have Reckitt as the Official Hygiene Partner in these challenging times. Together with Reckitt, we can build a high hygiene level living environment at our Homes and Hostels, which providing 24 hours care services to frail users.""At Reckitt, we put people first and are committed to keeping everyone safe and healthy" said Boudewijn Feith, Reckitt General Manager Hong Kong/Taiwan. "We are accountable for supporting the community and caring for our consumers under the fifth wave of COVID-19 in Hong Kong and through which to contribute to a speedy recovery. Together with the four NGO partners, we aim to uphold our fight to expand the reach to underprivileged individuals to make highest quality hygiene a right."

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.



Reckitt is the company behind some of the World's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in Hygiene, Health and Nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.



Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.



We are a diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society.



Find out more, or get in touch with us, at Reckitt.com



* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies



About Feeding Hong Kong



Feeding Hong Kong is a Hong Kong registered charity with a mission to fight hunger in the city and reduce the amount of quality food being sent to our landfills. Each day, we collect high quality food that would otherwise be thrown away, sort and store it, and then redistribute it to a network of welfare organisations, who in turn feed thousands of people in need. Feeding Hong Kong also works to raise awareness about poverty and food insecurity in Hong Kong and promote healthy eating and nutritional education to the most vulnerable groups in our community. We are an accredited member of the Global Food Bank Network, an international organisation dedicated to creating and strengthening food banks and national food bank networks.



For further information please visit: feedinghk.org



About Hong Kong Red Cross



Established in 1950, the Hong Kong Red Cross is dedicated to promoting and practicing humanitarianism. Over the past 70 years, we have been working together to provide a wide range of humanitarian services from local disaster relief, tracing service and blood donation services to hospital school services, to those in need according to the change and development of the society.



Over the past two years, the community has been affected by the epidemic and we are particularly thankful for the support from the society. In times of good and bad, we join hands with the Hong Kong people to face difficulties. In 2022, the Hong Kong Red Cross continues to provide appropriate services to those in need in the 5th wave of pandemic and always stood by humanity, responding to various needs of the community in a humanitarian spirit.



For more information, please visit: www.redcross.org.hk



About Hong Kong Council of Early Childhood Education and Services



The Hong Kong Council of Early Childhood Education and Services (CECES) was founded in 1982 as a charitable NGO under the Hong Kong government Inland Revenue's Section 88.



Our mission is to provide informal, out-of-school learning with the aim of nurturing children's many talents through hands on experiential learning. Our education programmes aim to promote harmonious and respectful coexistence amongst people of different cultures, religions and economic backgrounds.



For more information, please visit: www.hkceces.org



About Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service – Hong Kong



Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service – Hong Kong (ELCSS-HK), one of the largest NGOs in Hong Kong, was established in 1976. With an innovative, caring and people-oriented approach, we provide integrated services to the grassroots and the disadvantaged. Currently, we have more than 50 service units and 30 special projects across the territory. We serve over million headcounts per year via services ranging from small children, elders, families, and schools to the employment sector.



For further information please visit: service.elchk.org.hk



