Reckitt’s ‘Durex Love Series’ Campaign Won Two Accolades in Marketing Excellence Awards 2021

A Successful Campaign Recorded Up to Double-Digit Growth

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach - 9 December 2021 - Reckitt's brand Durex is proud to be honoured 'Excellence in Digital Marketing - Silver Award' and 'Excellent in Event Marketing - Silver Award' for its success brought by the 'Durex Love Series' Campaign (the Campaign), in the 'Marketing Excellence Awards 2021' organised by Marketing Magazine , an authoritative marketing magazine across Asia . The awards recognised Durex's outstanding performance in digital and event marketing .













Under the mist of pandemic and social distancing restrictions, love and intimacy are hence distanced. Durex believes that 'Love is anytime anywhere' and is the foundation of romance and relationship. To inspire lovers to get closer without boundaries, Durex launched a 'Durex Love Series' campaign in mid-December 2020 to June 2021, with a journey of love in four stages: LOVEcation, LOVEstation, LOVEparade and LOVEsignal.





The four stages of the Campaign started with unveiling the fun through a tailored staycation kit, followed by the 'LOVEstation Pop-up Store', a to-go place on Valentine's Day for couples to express their loves to each other, an online Pride Parade to embrace love and celebrate sexual diversity, and a love guide video that empower lovers' intimacy along 365 days. Through an integrated campaign of engagement with well-known KOLs and illustrators, promotion on social media, engagement with consumers at pop-up store in Causeway Bay and the launch of limited thematic promotion kit, 'Durex Love Series' campaign has successfully engaged with youngsters and couples, positioned Durex the 'Top of Mind' brand of sexual wellness and intimacy. and empowered the audience to embrace sexual wellbeing by enjoying the fun of love and sexual desire. The Campaign not only succeeded in effectively entering the youth market, but also boosting Durex's sales performance. Despite the downtrend in total sales of the overall intimate wellness category, Durex recorded up to double-digit growth in sales and surged in e-commerce sales year-on-year during the campaign period, a remarkable milestone to the Company's success in marketing strategy and Durex's leading position among the industry.





"We are delighted to be awarded with two honours at the Marketing Excellence Awards." said Boudewijn Feith, Reckitt General Manager Hong Kong/Taiwan. "The recognition to Durex's excellent marketing campaign to bring lovers closer during the pandemic, which have been well received with overwhelming response from consumers. Looking ahead, we will continue to further strengthen Durex's leading position in advocating intimate wellness and uphold our mission to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world through creative and diverse marketing strategies."

About Reckitt:

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.





Reckitt is the company behind some of the World's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in Hygiene, Health and Nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.





Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.





We are a diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society.





Find out more, or get in touch with us, at Reckitt.com





*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies





About Durex:

Since its establishment in 1929, Durex has over 90 years of experience in the sexual health industry, perfecting quality and innovation in a product range that includes condoms, lubricants, sex toys and games.





Durex is the first condom brand to adopt the global 'quality seal' as standard. All condom types exceed worldwide quality standards with dermatologically and electronically tested.





As an industry-leading brand, apart from innovating and improving products, Durex also conducts international research and makes donations in various areas such as sexual behaviour and AIDS. With its advanced and innovative R&D and outstanding reputation, Durex has now become the World's No. 1 well-known condom brand with a sales network all over the world.





For more information, please visit: www.durex-shopline.com





About Marketing Magazine and Marketing Excellence Awards:

Marketing Magazine is Asia's leading source of advertising, marketing and media intelligence reaching out to CMOs across Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand. It has produced many flagship events across Asia. Its high profile and prestigious awards are celebrated by both brands and agencies across Asia.





Organised by Marketing Magazine , the Marketing Excellence Awards are presented to marketers who have achieved brand success through integrated and innovative marketing strategies. Award winners are selected by industry leaders and veteran marketers. Leaders from different industries were invited to compete in a total of 33 categories this year.





For more information, please visit: awards.marketing-interactive.com/marketing-excellence-hk





