Reckitt set up ‘Dettol Disinfection Zone for online purchases pickup’ in nearly 90% of HKTVmall O2O shops and three HKTVmall supermarkets in Hong Kong

[1] The three HKTVmall supermarkets are Savannah store in Tseung Kwan O, H.A.N.D.S store in Tuen Mun and Shek Tong Tsui store in Sai Ting Pun



[2] Ipsos' '



Ipsos' ' The Hong Kong New Normal Tracking Study – COVID-19 Impact February 2022' [3] Reckitt Data on file



[4] According to the in vitro study done by Microbac (an external laboratory in the US) in 2020, Dettol Disinfectant Spray are effective in killing 99.9% of the new coronavirus when tested according to EN14476:2013+A2:2019, neat at 5 mins. contact time. Test data is only for reference.



About Reckitt:

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 16 May 2022 -With the fifth wave of COVID-19 hitting Hong Kong since the beginning of the year, citizens have been going out less and purchasing necessities through online channels. According to 'The Hong Kong New Normal Tracking Study – Covid-19 Impact February 2022' published by Ipsos, a marketing research firm, consumers who have purchased online in the past four weeks before the survey have increased from 39% to 49%, compared to December 2021. Although the fifth wave of COVID-19 continues to stabilise and social distancing measures are gradually relaxing, the community are encouraged to remain cautious and to maintain high level of hygiene awareness and good personal hygiene at all times.Reckitt exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world and hygiene is the foundation of public health. As online shopping trend matures, Reckitt established partnership with HKTVmall to set up 'Dettol Disinfection Zone' for online purchase pickups in ninety-three HKTVmall O2O shops (including three HKTVmall supermarkets) in Hong Kong since April. When picking up online purchases in stores, consumers can disinfect their packages with Dettol Disinfection Spray, which can effectively kill 99.9%of germs, including New Coronavirus. In addition, Dettol hand sanitiser dispensers are placed at entrances and exits of the three HKTVmall supermarkets to protect the health and hygiene of store visitors, creating safe new retail experience for consumers and fighting against the epidemic situation.Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited founded HKTVmall online shopping mall in 2015 and opened the first O2O shop in 2016—becoming the first e-commerce company to operate with physical stores in Hong Kong, pioneering the new retail experience in town. Reckitt launched its flagship store in HKTVmall online shopping mall in 2015. Since then, Reckitt has been partnering with HKTVmall to promote products from its brands through hosting multiple live-streaming sales. The live-streaming sales at HKTVmall Store Day were popular among consumers and recorded doubled Gross Merchandise Volume compared to the standalone ones.Jelly Zhou, Chief Executive Officer (Hong Kong) of Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited said, "HKTVmall created a new retail model by setting up offline shops to complement online sales to serve the needs of different customer segments. Through this new partnership with Reckitt, we jointly offer instant disinfection services in HKTVmall O2O shops and supermarkets to further protect the health and safety of our consumers and hence enhance their confidence in online shopping services. HKTVmall will continue to work closely with the community to provide the most comprehensive and high-quality online shopping experience for the public.""At Reckitt, we put people first," said Boudewijn Feith, Reckitt General Manager Hong Kong/Taiwan. "We are pleased to reach a new milestone in our partnership with HKTVmall. By setting up Dettol Disinfectant Zone in nearly 90% of HKTVmall O2O stores and three HKTVmall supermarkets, we provide hygiene protection to consumers when they pick up their online purchases in stores and create a safer shopping experience. Moving forward, we look forward to establishing more initiatives with HKTVmall to enhance consumer's O2O shopping experience and continue to safeguard every moment in the life of Hong Kong people with Dettol, one of the world's most trusted disinfectant brands."

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.



Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in Hygiene, Health and Nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.



Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.



We are a diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society.



Find out more, or get in touch with us, at Reckitt.com



*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies





About HKTVmall:

HKTVmall is the largest 24-hour online shopping mall in Hong Kong and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (SEHK: 1137). Established in 1992, the Group has extensive and successful experience in telecom market liberalization and popularizing advanced technology and applications. HKTVmall provides one-stop shop services including online shopping, marketing & digital advertising, big data analysis, smart logistics & fulfilment as well as physical O2O stores, and to transform all business operations, trading, retail, finance and daily life onto a single digital online platform to establish a unique digital ecosystem. For more information, please visit: www.hktv.com.hk.#Reckitt #HKTVmall

