Recognizing The Top Talent in Asian Podcasting - The Launch of Asia Podcast Festival 2021

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CreativesAtWork Pte Ltd and MeaVox Live are launching the second edition of the Asia Podcast Festival and Awards. The Festival kickstarts with a series of workshops starting from 6 November 2021 and will last for a month, culminating in a conference and award session on 2-3 December, coinciding with the Singapore Media Festival.

Over the past decade, podcasts have seen a steady rise in popularity. Beside audience growth, podcasts have a youthful audience profile. As podcasts continue to grow in popularity, ad dollars follow. US podcast advertising spend is projected to rise from $758m in 2020 to $2.4bn in 2025. In Singapore, the rise of podcast channels has tripled in the past one year - all thanks to the pandemic which forces people to be home.

"Podcast provides an additional channel for independent content creators to share information and build up their support community." says Jayce Tham , Co-Founder of CreativesAtWork.

"Podcast as a format offers endless possibilities and options, and for young podcast creators, it is now easier than ever. We hope through the Asia Podcast Festival and Awards, we can uncover more new talents, ignite creativity in audio space and bring the podcast communities in the region together."

"We are so excited to bring back a bigger and better version of the Asia Podcast Festival for a second edition. We hope to encourage the attendees, be it podcast companies, media representatives, beginner creators or professionals seeking opportunities in the audio space. to support and build the budding podcast ecosystem in Singapore and Asia," says Raven Lim, founder of MeaVox Live and the organizer of the inaugural Asia Podcast Festival in 2019.

The Festival will consist of four pillars, designed to connect the Asian podcasting scene and professionalize the industry.

Podlab: A hybrid podcast accelerator programme that will take place over the course of 4 weeks. The Podlab is an industry level programme for serious entries into the podcast industry. It aims to equip the applicants with industry level knowledge, tools and connection to supercharge their career.

Awards: For Asia by Singapore, the Asia Podcast Awards celebrate the best in Asia podcasting. By creating the platform to organise and honour the members of the Asian podcasting community, we will empower Asian voices and celebrate our voices and diversity with the rest of the world.

Conference: For existing podcasters, we have a series of in-person and virtual conferences and networking sessions during the Singapore Media Festival in December to level up their skills and work with them to bring their podcasts to the next level.

Marketplace: A series of assisted business matching sessions that aims to build the Asian podcasting community, to create support and potential business partnerships. The marketplace is open to podcasters, brand owners and potential sponsors.

The Asia Podcast Festival has a line up of regional and international trainers and speakers from Singapore, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, USA and Sweden. They include major podcasters and podcast networks such as IVM Podcasts, Podcast Network Asia, Renegade Radio, StoryFM, and brands like technical experts from Audio-Technica and City Music. StoryFM has been named the sole media partner for China as well.

Application for the Asia Podcast Awards was launched on 1 October 2021, and will close on 24 November 2021. Registration to be part of the workshops and conference is also open currently. More details can be found at www.AsiaPodcastFestival.com

About CreativesAtWork

CreativesAtWork is a media agency supercharged by a curated network of freelance media professionals who cover every consumer touchpoint including digital, social, mobile, broadcast, print, events and out-of-home. For more information, please visit https://www.creativesatwork.asia/

About MeaVox Live

MeaVox Live offers podcast solutions to our clients in the form of consulting, training or production. We help our clients launch their new podcasts or pivot their existing shows. We also run workshops and events for Asian podcasters , including the first ever Asia Podcast Summit and Awards. For more information, please visit https://www.creativesatwork.asia/

Related Links :

https://www.creativesatwork.asia/