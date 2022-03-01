Recon Announces some recent contracts and business progress

BEIJING, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) ("Recon" or the "Company") today announced several contracts signed recently by its domestic VIE companies and reported the progress on its business segments so far for the year 2022:

For its automation business segment, the Company was awarded RMB3.26 million in contracts by the Shenhua Group in January and February.

For its equipment and accessories business segments, the Company won RMB2.39 million in contracts in January and February, which include contracts for furnaces accessories and electric submersible progressing cavity pump; and

Online transactions through FGS' digitization services for gas stations of for year 2022 have also been 100% increased year-to-year ("YoY").

Management Statement

Mr. Shenping Yin, Founder and CEO of Recon said, "Since the rise in oil and gas prices from the year 2021, our major clients, China's oil companies' performances have been improving, Recon's business is also benefiting from this trend. In terms of the overall orders and business volumes, the Company's gross revenues from its various operations have recovered to pre-2020 levels. Generally, while the first quarter is an off-season for Recon, we see many new opportunities and the orders secured for January and February have been doubled YoY. This is partly due to increased market demand, but also contributed to products and services constantly being improved and enhanced."

"In recent times, our management have received numerous inquiries from shareholders about the Company's market performance and business development. We greatly appreciate the concerns from shareholders and will always strive to maximize the company and the shareholders' long term value as our ultimate missions. From year 2022, we will increase our communication with investors and make regular disclosure about business progress and contracts information to help investors know in time what is happening for the Company. We also welcome the investors' timely inquiries and will always be glad to respond in a proper way."

Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) is China's first NASDAQ-listed non-state owned oil and gas field service company. Recon supplies China's largest oil exploration companies, Sinopec (NYSE: SNP) and The China National Petroleum Corporation ("CNPC"), with advanced automated technologies, efficient gathering and transportation equipment and reservoir stimulation measure for increasing petroleum extraction levels, reducing impurities and lowering production costs. Through the years, RCON has taken leading positions on several segmented markets of the oil and gas filed service industry. RCON also has developed stable long-term cooperation relationship with its major clients, and its products and service are also well accepted by clients. For additional information please visit: http://www.recon.cn/.

