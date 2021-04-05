Recon Technology, Ltd Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2021

BEIJING, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recon Technology, Ltd (Nasdaq: RCON) ("Recon" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the first six months of Fiscal Year 2021.

First Six Months of Fiscal 2021 Financial:

  • Total revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2020 decreased by 17.2% to $3.9 million (RMB25.2 million), while revenue from oily sludge and waste water increased by 10,618.7% or $0.4 million (RMB2.8 million).
  • Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was $1.0 million (RMB6.7 million). Gross profit margin for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was 26.7%, representing a decrease of 12.7 percentage points compared to the six months ended December 31, 2019.
  • Net loss attributable to Recon for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was $1.4 million (RMB8.9 million), or $0.19 (RMB1.22) per basic and diluted share, compared to RMB6.7 million, or RMB1.51 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2019.

Management Commentary

Mr. Shenping Yin, co-founder and CEO of Recon stated, "During the six months period ended December 31, 2020, our management focused on fund reserve and cash management to prepare for a rapid development in the coming year. We believe oil companies in China will continue to increase their capital expenditures in 2021. We expect more orders to be released in year 2021 which might be a busy year of the overall oil industry. We expect our business will benefit from this trend and our numbers will be improved from the second half year of calendar 2021."

Mr. Yin continued, "Besides, the oil industry is experiencing digital transformation. We believe oil companies will continue to increase their usages of intelligent solutions to improve the operation efficiency. We have been devoting resources and participating testing projects with our clients to develop leading solutions. We will continue to enhance our competitive strength through up-gradation with big data and intelligent analysis. We have also seen the trend of digitalization and intelligence in downstream of the oil and gas industry, especially in the management and operation of gas stations in China. We have acquired 51% of Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology, Ltd. by January 2021 and will continue to invest more in this segment."

First Six Months Fiscal 2021 Financial Results:

Revenue

Total revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2020 decreased by RMB5.2 million ($0.8 million) or 17.2%, to RMB25.2 million ($3.9 million) compared to RMB30.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019 mainly due to the decreased revenue from automation products during the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Revenue from automation product and software decreased by RMB10.0 million ($1.5 million), or 44.1%, to RMB12.6 million ($1.9 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 from RMB22.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019, as the Company's sales activities were not able to return to normal level which was affected by Covid-19. To make a breakthrough, the Company's management has been upgrading its automation solutions and introducing big data and intelligent technology to the Company's products and enhancing its capacity of downhole solutions to enhance its competitive strength.

Revenue from equipment and accessories increased by RMB1.9 million ($0.3 million), or 24.9%, to RMB9.8 million ($1.5 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 from RMB7.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019 as requirement from maintenance of heating furnaces continued to increase.

Revenue from oilfield environmental protection projects increased by RMB2.8 million ($0.4 million), or 10,618.7%, to RMB2.8 million ($0.4 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 as the Company stared to process oily sludge during the six months ended December 31, 2020 and revenue was recorded. As of December 31, 2020, the Company received 4,680 tons of oily sludge from several oil companies and processed 796 tons of them, which was reflected in its revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Cost and Margin

Total cost of revenues increased slightly from RMB18.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019 to RMB18.5 million ($2.8 million) for the same period in 2020. The increase was mainly caused by increased cost of revenue from equipment and accessories and oilfield environmental protection segments.

Gross profit decreased by RMB5.3 million ($0.8 million), or 43.9%, to RMB6.7 million ($1.0 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 from RMB12.0 million from the six months ended December 31, 2019. The gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 26.7% for the six months ended December 31, 2020 from 39.4% for the same period in 2019.

Operating Expenses

Selling and distribution expenses maintained at the same level of RMB2.7 million ($0.4 million) compared to the six months ended December 31, 2019.

General and administrative expenses decreased by RMB0.4 million ($0.1 million), or 2.7%, to RMB13.0 million ($2.0 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 from RMB13.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to the decrease in stock-based compensation expense as well as social security expenses during the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Provision for doubtful accounts was RMB25,537 ($3,665) for the six months ended December 31, 2019, compared to reversal of provision for doubtful accounts of RMB3.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020, mainly due to the collection of long outstanding receivables during the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Research and development expenses increased from approximately RMB2.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019 to RMB3.8 million ($0.6 million) for the same period of 2020. This increase was primarily due to more research and development expense spent on design of new automation platform systems and treatment of wastewater.

Net Loss

Loss from operations was RMB9.1 million ($1.4 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020, compared to a loss of RMB7.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. This RMB2.1 million ($0.3 million) increase in loss from operations was primary due to decreased revenue and increase in R&D expenses.

Net loss was RMB10.0 million ($1.5 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of RMB3.3 million ($0.5 million) from net loss of RMB7.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. Net loss attributable to the Company for the six months ended December 31, 2019 was RMB6.7 million, or RMB1.51 per basic and diluted share, compared to RMB8.9 million ($1.4 million), or RMB1.22 ($0.19) per basic and diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash of RMB70.8 million ($10.8 million), compared to RMB30.3 million as of June 30, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had working capital of RMB67.0 million ($10.3 million) while as of June 30, 2020, the Company had working capital of RMB64.1 million.

Net cash used in operating activities was RMB16.7 million ($2.6 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of approximately RMB0.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. Net cash provided by investing activities was RMB1.9 million ($0.3 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net cash provided by investing activities RMB3.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. Net cash provided by financing activities was RMB56.2 million ($8.6 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of RMB1.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019.

Exchange Rate

The translation of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars are included solely for the convenience of readers and have been made at the rate of RMB6.5326 to $1.00, the approximate exchange rate prevailing on December 31, 2020.

About Recon Technology, Ltd

Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) is China's first NASDAQ-listed non-state owned oil and gas field service company. Recon supplies China's largest oil exploration companies, Sinopec (NYSE: SNP) and The China National Petroleum Corporation ("CNPC"), with advanced automated technologies, efficient gathering and transportation equipment and reservoir stimulation measure for increasing petroleum extraction levels, reducing impurities and lowering production costs. Through the years, RCON has taken leading positions on several segmented markets of the oil and gas filed service industry. RCON also has developed stable long-term cooperation relationship with its major clients, and its products and service are also well accepted by clients. For additional information please visit: www.recon.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, the effect of novel coronavirus and other health matters on target markets, and other risks contained in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Liu Jia
Chief Financial Officer
Recon Technology, Ltd
Phone: +86 (10) 8494-5188
Email: info@recon.cn

 

RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)



As of June 30

As of
December 31

As of
December 31


2020

2020

2020


RMB

RMB

U.S. Dollars

ASSETS











Current assets











Cash

¥

30,336,504

¥

70,807,497

$

10,839,024

Notes receivable

4,180,885


7,789,997


1,192,472

Trade accounts receivable, net

48,244,015


35,471,068


5,429,817

Trade accounts receivable- related party, net

3,068,920


-


-

Inventories, net

1,985,723


2,117,754


324,180

Other receivables, net

6,350,802


11,004,821


1,684,589

Loans to third parties

3,200,377


950,000


145,423

Purchase advances, net

178,767


82,437


12,619

Contract assets, net

31,537,586


45,621,966


6,983,690

Prepaid expenses

198,294


-


-

Total current assets

129,281,873


173,845,540


26,611,814













Property and equipment, net

29,756,879


29,078,178


4,451,210

Land use right, net

1,280,648


1,267,028


193,953

Investment in unconsolidated entity

31,541,850


31,290,554


4,789,875

Long-term other receivables, net

3,640


-


-

Operating lease right-of-use assets (including ¥803,503 and ¥508,888 ($88,921) from a related party as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)

2,549,914


2,070,548


316,954

Total Assets

¥

194,414,804

¥

237,551,848

$

36,363,806













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
























Current liabilities











Short-term bank loans

¥

9,520,000

¥

12,020,000

$

1,839,990

Convertible notes payable

-


42,448,810


6,497,951

Trade accounts payable

23,034,347


19,273,046


2,950,267

Other payables

2,609,486


1,563,002


239,260

Other payable- related parties

4,498,318


1,655,668


253,445

Contract liabilities

3,486,033


6,686,592


1,023,566

Accrued payroll and employees' welfare

1,917,635


954,304


146,081

Investment payable

6,400,000


6,400,000


979,695

Taxes payable

1,108,288


1,381,912


211,539

Short-term borrowings

200,000


215,699


33,019

Short-term borrowings - related parties

10,230,746


12,009,174


1,838,333

Long-term borrowings - related party - current portion

847,346


882,900


135,152

Operating lease liabilities - current (including ¥450,728 and ¥461,859 ($70,700) from a related party as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)

1,328,976


1,333,113


204,069

Total Current Liabilities

65,181,175


106,824,220


16,352,367













Operating lease liabilities - non-current (including ¥352,775 and ¥119,029 ($18,221) from a related party as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)

1,210,088


729,909


111,733

Long-term borrowings - related party

7,379,253


6,942,795


1,062,785

Total Liabilities

73,770,516


114,496,924


17,526,885













Commitments and Contingencies
























Equity











Common stock, ($ 0.0925 U.S. dollar par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 7,202,832 shares and 8,416,721 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)*

4,577,233


5,312,021


813,150

Additional paid-in capital

282,505,455


295,104,195


45,173,769

Statutory reserve

4,148,929


4,148,929


635,107

Accumulated deficit

(184,027,586)


(192,963,238)


(29,538,302)

Accumulated other comprehensive gain

2,825,731


1,894,365


289,984

Total stockholders' equity

110,029,762


113,496,272


17,373,708

Non-controlling interests

10,614,526


9,558,652


1,463,213

Total equity

120,644,288


123,054,924


18,836,921

Total Liabilities and Equity

¥

194,414,804

¥

237,551,848

$

36,363,806

* Retrospectively restated for effect of stock split on December 27, 2019.

 

RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)



For the six months ended


December 31,


2019

2020

2020


RMB

RMB

USD

Revenues








Revenues - third party

¥

30,405,153

¥

25,083,622

$

3,839,734

Revenues - related party

-


85,657


13,112

Revenues

30,405,153


25,169,279


3,852,847













Cost of revenues











Cost of revenues - third party

18,437,241


18,452,239


2,824,620

Cost of revenues

18,437,241


18,452,239


2,824,620













Gross profit

11,967,912


6,717,040


1,028,227













Selling and distribution expenses

2,660,873


2,750,389


421,022

General and administrative expenses

13,366,413


13,009,013


1,991,385

Provision for (net recovery of) doubtful accounts

25,537


(3,697,024)


(565,931)

Research and development expenses

2,895,286


3,756,839


575,087

Operating expenses

18,948,109


15,819,217


2,421,563













Loss from operations

(6,980,197)


(9,102,177)


(1,393,336)













Other income (expenses)











Subsidy income

854,389


222,038


33,989

Interest income

85,745


20,168


3,087

Interest expense

(761,322)


(1,000,182)


(153,105)

Income (loss) from investment in unconsolidated entity

141,288


(251,296)


(38,468)

Foreign exchange transaction gain (loss)

209


(78,784)


(12,060)

Other income (loss)

(60,760)


50,369


7,711

Other income (expense), net

259,549


(1,037,687)


(158,846)

Loss before income tax

(6,720,648)


(10,139,864)


(1,552,182)

Income tax expenses (benefit)

316,799


(98,338)


(15,053)

Net loss

(7,037,447)


(10,041,526)


(1,537,129)













Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(336,250)


(1,105,874)


(169,284)

Net loss attributable to Recon Technology, Ltd

¥

(6,701,197)

¥

(8,935,652)

$

(1,367,845)













Comprehensive loss











Net loss

(7,037,447)


(10,041,526)


(1,537,129)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

9,610


(931,366)


(142,571)

Comprehensive loss

(7,027,837)


(10,972,892)


(1,679,700)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(336,250)


(1,105,874)


(169,284)

Comprehensive loss attributable to Recon Technology, Ltd

¥

(6,691,587)

¥

(9,867,018)

$

(1,510,416)













Loss per common share - basic and diluted

¥

(1.51)

¥

(1.22)

$

(0.19)

Weighted - average shares -basic and diluted*

4,449,980


7,330,866


7,330,866

* Retrospectively restated for effect of stock split on December 27, 2019.

 

RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)



For the six months ended December 31,


2019

2020

2020


RMB

RMB

U.S. Dollars

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

¥

(7,037,447)

¥

(10,041,526)

$

(1,537,129)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

411,592


1,369,590


209,653

Loss from disposal of equipment

3,189


1,095


168

Provision for (net recovery of) doubtful accounts

25,537


(3,697,024)


(565,931)

Provision for slow moving inventories

25,312


423,714


64,861

Amortization of right of use assets

718,000


542,896


83,105

Restricted shares issued for management and employees

4,057,093


3,403,513


521,001

Loss (income) from investment in unconsolidated entity

(141,288)


251,296


38,468

Interest expenses related to convertible notes

-


84,607


12,951

Restricted shares issued for services

33,927


-


-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Notes receivable

(986,826)


(3,609,112)


(552,473)

Trade accounts receivable

5,412,201


15,866,295


2,428,770

Trade accounts receivable-related party

-


3,409,912


521,980

Inventories

(551,200)


(765,595)


(117,195)

Other receivable

1,364,500


(4,262,681)


(652,520)

Other receivables-related parties

-


(23,800)


(3,643)

Purchase advance

1,108,902


96,330


14,746

Contract assets

(9,951,981)


(14,262,839)


(2,183,318)

Prepaid expense

116,917


(19,306)


(2,955)

Prepaid expense - related parties

217,600


217,600


33,310

Operating lease liabilities

(610,000)


(539,572)


(82,596)

Trade accounts payable

362,758


(3,761,301)


(575,770)

Other payables

(160,316)


(850,478)


(130,189)

Other payables-related parties

1,790,155


(2,842,651)


(435,145)

Advance from customers

1,904,753


3,200,559


489,933

Accrued payroll and employees' welfare

1,501,406


(963,905)


(147,552)

Accrued expenses

-


(198,483)


(30,383)

Taxes payable

650,855


273,624


41,886

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

265,639


(16,697,242)


(2,555,967)













Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property and equipment

(12,967)


(375,569)


(57,491)

Proceeds from disposal of equipment

900


-


-

Repayments from loans to third parties

4,960,000


3,200,377


489,905

Payments made for loans to third parties

-


(950,000)


(145,423)

Payments and prepayments for construction in progress

(1,297,663)


-


-

Net cash provided by investing activities

3,650,270


1,874,808


286,991













Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from short-term bank loans

-


3,520,000


538,832

Repayments of short-term bank loans

-


(1,020,000)


(156,139)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings

-


2,460,000


376,570

Repayments of short-term borrowings

(1,081,096)


(2,460,000)


(376,570)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings-related parties

13,115,000


10,100,000


1,546,081

Repayments of short-term borrowings-related parties

(10,195,000)


(8,320,000)


(1,273,604)

Repayments of long-term borrowings-related party

(365,530)


(399,422)


(61,142)

Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of issuance costs

-


9,930,015


1,520,060

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes

-


42,364,203


6,485,000

Capital contribution by non-controlling shareholders

405,000


50,000


7,654

Net cash provided by financing activities

1,878,374


56,224,796


8,606,742













Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash

9,611


(931,369)


(142,574)













Net increase in cash

5,803,894


40,470,993


6,195,192

Cash at beginning of period

4,521,325


30,336,504


4,643,832

Cash at end of period

¥

10,325,219

¥

70,807,497

$

10,839,024













Supplemental cash flow information











Cash paid during the period for interest

¥

718,201

¥

849,409

$

130,025

Cash received during the period for taxes

¥

(2,002)

¥

(98,338)

$

(15,053)













Non-cash investing and financing activities











Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

¥

1,228,963

¥

63,530

$

9,725

Inventories used as fixed assets

¥

-

¥

302,795

$

46,351

Payable for construction in progress

¥

236,302

¥

-

$

-

Receivable for disposal of property and equipment

¥

5,000

¥

-

$

-

 

