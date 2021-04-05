Recon Technology, Ltd Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2021

BEIJING, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recon Technology, Ltd (Nasdaq: RCON) ("Recon" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the first six months of Fiscal Year 2021.
First Six Months of Fiscal 2021 Financial:
- Total revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2020 decreased by 17.2% to $3.9 million (RMB25.2 million), while revenue from oily sludge and waste water increased by 10,618.7% or $0.4 million (RMB2.8 million).
- Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was $1.0 million (RMB6.7 million). Gross profit margin for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was 26.7%, representing a decrease of 12.7 percentage points compared to the six months ended December 31, 2019.
- Net loss attributable to Recon for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was $1.4 million (RMB8.9 million), or $0.19 (RMB1.22) per basic and diluted share, compared to RMB6.7 million, or RMB1.51 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2019.
Management Commentary
Mr. Shenping Yin, co-founder and CEO of Recon stated, "During the six months period ended December 31, 2020, our management focused on fund reserve and cash management to prepare for a rapid development in the coming year. We believe oil companies in China will continue to increase their capital expenditures in 2021. We expect more orders to be released in year 2021 which might be a busy year of the overall oil industry. We expect our business will benefit from this trend and our numbers will be improved from the second half year of calendar 2021."
Mr. Yin continued, "Besides, the oil industry is experiencing digital transformation. We believe oil companies will continue to increase their usages of intelligent solutions to improve the operation efficiency. We have been devoting resources and participating testing projects with our clients to develop leading solutions. We will continue to enhance our competitive strength through up-gradation with big data and intelligent analysis. We have also seen the trend of digitalization and intelligence in downstream of the oil and gas industry, especially in the management and operation of gas stations in China. We have acquired 51% of Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology, Ltd. by January 2021 and will continue to invest more in this segment."
First Six Months Fiscal 2021 Financial Results:
Revenue
Total revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2020 decreased by RMB5.2 million ($0.8 million) or 17.2%, to RMB25.2 million ($3.9 million) compared to RMB30.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019 mainly due to the decreased revenue from automation products during the six months ended December 31, 2020.
Revenue from automation product and software decreased by RMB10.0 million ($1.5 million), or 44.1%, to RMB12.6 million ($1.9 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 from RMB22.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019, as the Company's sales activities were not able to return to normal level which was affected by Covid-19. To make a breakthrough, the Company's management has been upgrading its automation solutions and introducing big data and intelligent technology to the Company's products and enhancing its capacity of downhole solutions to enhance its competitive strength.
Revenue from equipment and accessories increased by RMB1.9 million ($0.3 million), or 24.9%, to RMB9.8 million ($1.5 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 from RMB7.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019 as requirement from maintenance of heating furnaces continued to increase.
Revenue from oilfield environmental protection projects increased by RMB2.8 million ($0.4 million), or 10,618.7%, to RMB2.8 million ($0.4 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 as the Company stared to process oily sludge during the six months ended December 31, 2020 and revenue was recorded. As of December 31, 2020, the Company received 4,680 tons of oily sludge from several oil companies and processed 796 tons of them, which was reflected in its revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2020.
Cost and Margin
Total cost of revenues increased slightly from RMB18.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019 to RMB18.5 million ($2.8 million) for the same period in 2020. The increase was mainly caused by increased cost of revenue from equipment and accessories and oilfield environmental protection segments.
Gross profit decreased by RMB5.3 million ($0.8 million), or 43.9%, to RMB6.7 million ($1.0 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 from RMB12.0 million from the six months ended December 31, 2019. The gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 26.7% for the six months ended December 31, 2020 from 39.4% for the same period in 2019.
Operating Expenses
Selling and distribution expenses maintained at the same level of RMB2.7 million ($0.4 million) compared to the six months ended December 31, 2019.
General and administrative expenses decreased by RMB0.4 million ($0.1 million), or 2.7%, to RMB13.0 million ($2.0 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 from RMB13.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to the decrease in stock-based compensation expense as well as social security expenses during the six months ended December 31, 2020.
Provision for doubtful accounts was RMB25,537 ($3,665) for the six months ended December 31, 2019, compared to reversal of provision for doubtful accounts of RMB3.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020, mainly due to the collection of long outstanding receivables during the six months ended December 31, 2020.
Research and development expenses increased from approximately RMB2.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019 to RMB3.8 million ($0.6 million) for the same period of 2020. This increase was primarily due to more research and development expense spent on design of new automation platform systems and treatment of wastewater.
Net Loss
Loss from operations was RMB9.1 million ($1.4 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020, compared to a loss of RMB7.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. This RMB2.1 million ($0.3 million) increase in loss from operations was primary due to decreased revenue and increase in R&D expenses.
Net loss was RMB10.0 million ($1.5 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of RMB3.3 million ($0.5 million) from net loss of RMB7.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. Net loss attributable to the Company for the six months ended December 31, 2019 was RMB6.7 million, or RMB1.51 per basic and diluted share, compared to RMB8.9 million ($1.4 million), or RMB1.22 ($0.19) per basic and diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2020.
As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash of RMB70.8 million ($10.8 million), compared to RMB30.3 million as of June 30, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had working capital of RMB67.0 million ($10.3 million) while as of June 30, 2020, the Company had working capital of RMB64.1 million.
Net cash used in operating activities was RMB16.7 million ($2.6 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of approximately RMB0.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. Net cash provided by investing activities was RMB1.9 million ($0.3 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net cash provided by investing activities RMB3.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. Net cash provided by financing activities was RMB56.2 million ($8.6 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of RMB1.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019.
Exchange Rate
The translation of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars are included solely for the convenience of readers and have been made at the rate of RMB6.5326 to $1.00, the approximate exchange rate prevailing on December 31, 2020.
RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
As of June 30
As of
As of
2020
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
U.S. Dollars
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
¥
30,336,504
¥
70,807,497
$
10,839,024
Notes receivable
4,180,885
7,789,997
1,192,472
Trade accounts receivable, net
48,244,015
35,471,068
5,429,817
Trade accounts receivable- related party, net
3,068,920
-
-
Inventories, net
1,985,723
2,117,754
324,180
Other receivables, net
6,350,802
11,004,821
1,684,589
Loans to third parties
3,200,377
950,000
145,423
Purchase advances, net
178,767
82,437
12,619
Contract assets, net
31,537,586
45,621,966
6,983,690
Prepaid expenses
198,294
-
-
Total current assets
129,281,873
173,845,540
26,611,814
Property and equipment, net
29,756,879
29,078,178
4,451,210
Land use right, net
1,280,648
1,267,028
193,953
Investment in unconsolidated entity
31,541,850
31,290,554
4,789,875
Long-term other receivables, net
3,640
-
-
Operating lease right-of-use assets (including ¥803,503 and ¥508,888 ($88,921) from a related party as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)
2,549,914
2,070,548
316,954
Total Assets
¥
194,414,804
¥
237,551,848
$
36,363,806
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term bank loans
¥
9,520,000
¥
12,020,000
$
1,839,990
Convertible notes payable
-
42,448,810
6,497,951
Trade accounts payable
23,034,347
19,273,046
2,950,267
Other payables
2,609,486
1,563,002
239,260
Other payable- related parties
4,498,318
1,655,668
253,445
Contract liabilities
3,486,033
6,686,592
1,023,566
Accrued payroll and employees' welfare
1,917,635
954,304
146,081
Investment payable
6,400,000
6,400,000
979,695
Taxes payable
1,108,288
1,381,912
211,539
Short-term borrowings
200,000
215,699
33,019
Short-term borrowings - related parties
10,230,746
12,009,174
1,838,333
Long-term borrowings - related party - current portion
847,346
882,900
135,152
Operating lease liabilities - current (including ¥450,728 and ¥461,859 ($70,700) from a related party as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)
1,328,976
1,333,113
204,069
Total Current Liabilities
65,181,175
106,824,220
16,352,367
Operating lease liabilities - non-current (including ¥352,775 and ¥119,029 ($18,221) from a related party as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)
1,210,088
729,909
111,733
Long-term borrowings - related party
7,379,253
6,942,795
1,062,785
Total Liabilities
73,770,516
114,496,924
17,526,885
Commitments and Contingencies
Equity
Common stock, ($ 0.0925 U.S. dollar par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 7,202,832 shares and 8,416,721 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)*
4,577,233
5,312,021
813,150
Additional paid-in capital
282,505,455
295,104,195
45,173,769
Statutory reserve
4,148,929
4,148,929
635,107
Accumulated deficit
(184,027,586)
(192,963,238)
(29,538,302)
Accumulated other comprehensive gain
2,825,731
1,894,365
289,984
Total stockholders' equity
110,029,762
113,496,272
17,373,708
Non-controlling interests
10,614,526
9,558,652
1,463,213
Total equity
120,644,288
123,054,924
18,836,921
Total Liabilities and Equity
¥
194,414,804
¥
237,551,848
$
36,363,806
* Retrospectively restated for effect of stock split on December 27, 2019.
RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)
For the six months ended
December 31,
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
USD
Revenues
Revenues - third party
¥
30,405,153
¥
25,083,622
$
3,839,734
Revenues - related party
-
85,657
13,112
Revenues
30,405,153
25,169,279
3,852,847
Cost of revenues
Cost of revenues - third party
18,437,241
18,452,239
2,824,620
Cost of revenues
18,437,241
18,452,239
2,824,620
Gross profit
11,967,912
6,717,040
1,028,227
Selling and distribution expenses
2,660,873
2,750,389
421,022
General and administrative expenses
13,366,413
13,009,013
1,991,385
Provision for (net recovery of) doubtful accounts
25,537
(3,697,024)
(565,931)
Research and development expenses
2,895,286
3,756,839
575,087
Operating expenses
18,948,109
15,819,217
2,421,563
Loss from operations
(6,980,197)
(9,102,177)
(1,393,336)
Other income (expenses)
Subsidy income
854,389
222,038
33,989
Interest income
85,745
20,168
3,087
Interest expense
(761,322)
(1,000,182)
(153,105)
Income (loss) from investment in unconsolidated entity
141,288
(251,296)
(38,468)
Foreign exchange transaction gain (loss)
209
(78,784)
(12,060)
Other income (loss)
(60,760)
50,369
7,711
Other income (expense), net
259,549
(1,037,687)
(158,846)
Loss before income tax
(6,720,648)
(10,139,864)
(1,552,182)
Income tax expenses (benefit)
316,799
(98,338)
(15,053)
Net loss
(7,037,447)
(10,041,526)
(1,537,129)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(336,250)
(1,105,874)
(169,284)
Net loss attributable to Recon Technology, Ltd
¥
(6,701,197)
¥
(8,935,652)
$
(1,367,845)
Comprehensive loss
Net loss
(7,037,447)
(10,041,526)
(1,537,129)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
9,610
(931,366)
(142,571)
Comprehensive loss
(7,027,837)
(10,972,892)
(1,679,700)
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(336,250)
(1,105,874)
(169,284)
Comprehensive loss attributable to Recon Technology, Ltd
¥
(6,691,587)
¥
(9,867,018)
$
(1,510,416)
Loss per common share - basic and diluted
¥
(1.51)
¥
(1.22)
$
(0.19)
Weighted - average shares -basic and diluted*
4,449,980
7,330,866
7,330,866
* Retrospectively restated for effect of stock split on December 27, 2019.
RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
For the six months ended December 31,
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
U.S. Dollars
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
¥
(7,037,447)
¥
(10,041,526)
$
(1,537,129)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
411,592
1,369,590
209,653
Loss from disposal of equipment
3,189
1,095
168
Provision for (net recovery of) doubtful accounts
25,537
(3,697,024)
(565,931)
Provision for slow moving inventories
25,312
423,714
64,861
Amortization of right of use assets
718,000
542,896
83,105
Restricted shares issued for management and employees
4,057,093
3,403,513
521,001
Loss (income) from investment in unconsolidated entity
(141,288)
251,296
38,468
Interest expenses related to convertible notes
-
84,607
12,951
Restricted shares issued for services
33,927
-
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Notes receivable
(986,826)
(3,609,112)
(552,473)
Trade accounts receivable
5,412,201
15,866,295
2,428,770
Trade accounts receivable-related party
-
3,409,912
521,980
Inventories
(551,200)
(765,595)
(117,195)
Other receivable
1,364,500
(4,262,681)
(652,520)
Other receivables-related parties
-
(23,800)
(3,643)
Purchase advance
1,108,902
96,330
14,746
Contract assets
(9,951,981)
(14,262,839)
(2,183,318)
Prepaid expense
116,917
(19,306)
(2,955)
Prepaid expense - related parties
217,600
217,600
33,310
Operating lease liabilities
(610,000)
(539,572)
(82,596)
Trade accounts payable
362,758
(3,761,301)
(575,770)
Other payables
(160,316)
(850,478)
(130,189)
Other payables-related parties
1,790,155
(2,842,651)
(435,145)
Advance from customers
1,904,753
3,200,559
489,933
Accrued payroll and employees' welfare
1,501,406
(963,905)
(147,552)
Accrued expenses
-
(198,483)
(30,383)
Taxes payable
650,855
273,624
41,886
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
265,639
(16,697,242)
(2,555,967)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(12,967)
(375,569)
(57,491)
Proceeds from disposal of equipment
900
-
-
Repayments from loans to third parties
4,960,000
3,200,377
489,905
Payments made for loans to third parties
-
(950,000)
(145,423)
Payments and prepayments for construction in progress
(1,297,663)
-
-
Net cash provided by investing activities
3,650,270
1,874,808
286,991
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
-
3,520,000
538,832
Repayments of short-term bank loans
-
(1,020,000)
(156,139)
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
-
2,460,000
376,570
Repayments of short-term borrowings
(1,081,096)
(2,460,000)
(376,570)
Proceeds from short-term borrowings-related parties
13,115,000
10,100,000
1,546,081
Repayments of short-term borrowings-related parties
(10,195,000)
(8,320,000)
(1,273,604)
Repayments of long-term borrowings-related party
(365,530)
(399,422)
(61,142)
Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of issuance costs
-
9,930,015
1,520,060
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes
-
42,364,203
6,485,000
Capital contribution by non-controlling shareholders
405,000
50,000
7,654
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,878,374
56,224,796
8,606,742
Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash
9,611
(931,369)
(142,574)
Net increase in cash
5,803,894
40,470,993
6,195,192
Cash at beginning of period
4,521,325
30,336,504
4,643,832
Cash at end of period
¥
10,325,219
¥
70,807,497
$
10,839,024
Supplemental cash flow information
Cash paid during the period for interest
¥
718,201
¥
849,409
$
130,025
Cash received during the period for taxes
¥
(2,002)
¥
(98,338)
$
(15,053)
Non-cash investing and financing activities
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
¥
1,228,963
|
¥
|
63,530
|
$
|
9,725
|
Inventories used as fixed assets
|
¥
|
-
|
¥
|
302,795
|
$
|
46,351
|
Payable for construction in progress
|
¥
|
236,302
|
¥
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
Receivable for disposal of property and equipment
|
¥
|
5,000
|
¥
|
-
|
$
|
-
Related Links :
http://www.recon.cn/