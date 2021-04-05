Recon Technology, Ltd Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2021

BEIJING, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recon Technology, Ltd (Nasdaq: RCON) ("Recon" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the first six months of Fiscal Year 2021.

First Six Months of Fiscal 2021 Financial:

Total revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2020 decreased by 17.2% to $3.9 million ( RMB25.2 million ), while revenue from oily sludge and waste water increased by 10,618.7% or $0.4 million ( RMB2.8 million ).

decreased by 17.2% to ( ), while revenue from oily sludge and waste water increased by 10,618.7% or ( ). Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was $1.0 million ( RMB6.7 million ). Gross profit margin for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was 26.7%, representing a decrease of 12.7 percentage points compared to the six months ended December 31, 2019 .

was ( ). Gross profit margin for the six months ended was 26.7%, representing a decrease of 12.7 percentage points compared to the six months ended . Net loss attributable to Recon for the six months ended December 31, 2020 was $1.4 million ( RMB8.9 million ), or $0.19 (RMB1.22) per basic and diluted share, compared to RMB6.7 million , or RMB1.51 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2019 .

Management Commentary

Mr. Shenping Yin, co-founder and CEO of Recon stated, "During the six months period ended December 31, 2020, our management focused on fund reserve and cash management to prepare for a rapid development in the coming year. We believe oil companies in China will continue to increase their capital expenditures in 2021. We expect more orders to be released in year 2021 which might be a busy year of the overall oil industry. We expect our business will benefit from this trend and our numbers will be improved from the second half year of calendar 2021."

Mr. Yin continued, "Besides, the oil industry is experiencing digital transformation. We believe oil companies will continue to increase their usages of intelligent solutions to improve the operation efficiency. We have been devoting resources and participating testing projects with our clients to develop leading solutions. We will continue to enhance our competitive strength through up-gradation with big data and intelligent analysis. We have also seen the trend of digitalization and intelligence in downstream of the oil and gas industry, especially in the management and operation of gas stations in China. We have acquired 51% of Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology, Ltd. by January 2021 and will continue to invest more in this segment."

First Six Months Fiscal 2021 Financial Results:

Revenue

Total revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2020 decreased by RMB5.2 million ($0.8 million) or 17.2%, to RMB25.2 million ($3.9 million) compared to RMB30.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019 mainly due to the decreased revenue from automation products during the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Revenue from automation product and software decreased by RMB10.0 million ($1.5 million), or 44.1%, to RMB12.6 million ($1.9 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 from RMB22.6 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019, as the Company's sales activities were not able to return to normal level which was affected by Covid-19. To make a breakthrough, the Company's management has been upgrading its automation solutions and introducing big data and intelligent technology to the Company's products and enhancing its capacity of downhole solutions to enhance its competitive strength.

Revenue from equipment and accessories increased by RMB1.9 million ($0.3 million), or 24.9%, to RMB9.8 million ($1.5 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 from RMB7.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019 as requirement from maintenance of heating furnaces continued to increase.

Revenue from oilfield environmental protection projects increased by RMB2.8 million ($0.4 million), or 10,618.7%, to RMB2.8 million ($0.4 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 as the Company stared to process oily sludge during the six months ended December 31, 2020 and revenue was recorded. As of December 31, 2020, the Company received 4,680 tons of oily sludge from several oil companies and processed 796 tons of them, which was reflected in its revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Cost and Margin

Total cost of revenues increased slightly from RMB18.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019 to RMB18.5 million ($2.8 million) for the same period in 2020. The increase was mainly caused by increased cost of revenue from equipment and accessories and oilfield environmental protection segments.

Gross profit decreased by RMB5.3 million ($0.8 million), or 43.9%, to RMB6.7 million ($1.0 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 from RMB12.0 million from the six months ended December 31, 2019. The gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 26.7% for the six months ended December 31, 2020 from 39.4% for the same period in 2019.

Operating Expenses

Selling and distribution expenses maintained at the same level of RMB2.7 million ($0.4 million) compared to the six months ended December 31, 2019.

General and administrative expenses decreased by RMB0.4 million ($0.1 million), or 2.7%, to RMB13.0 million ($2.0 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020 from RMB13.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to the decrease in stock-based compensation expense as well as social security expenses during the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Provision for doubtful accounts was RMB25,537 ($3,665) for the six months ended December 31, 2019, compared to reversal of provision for doubtful accounts of RMB3.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2020, mainly due to the collection of long outstanding receivables during the six months ended December 31, 2020.

Research and development expenses increased from approximately RMB2.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019 to RMB3.8 million ($0.6 million) for the same period of 2020. This increase was primarily due to more research and development expense spent on design of new automation platform systems and treatment of wastewater.

Net Loss

Loss from operations was RMB9.1 million ($1.4 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020, compared to a loss of RMB7.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. This RMB2.1 million ($0.3 million) increase in loss from operations was primary due to decreased revenue and increase in R&D expenses.

Net loss was RMB10.0 million ($1.5 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of RMB3.3 million ($0.5 million) from net loss of RMB7.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. Net loss attributable to the Company for the six months ended December 31, 2019 was RMB6.7 million, or RMB1.51 per basic and diluted share, compared to RMB8.9 million ($1.4 million), or RMB1.22 ($0.19) per basic and diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash of RMB70.8 million ($10.8 million), compared to RMB30.3 million as of June 30, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had working capital of RMB67.0 million ($10.3 million) while as of June 30, 2020, the Company had working capital of RMB64.1 million.

Net cash used in operating activities was RMB16.7 million ($2.6 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of approximately RMB0.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. Net cash provided by investing activities was RMB1.9 million ($0.3 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net cash provided by investing activities RMB3.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. Net cash provided by financing activities was RMB56.2 million ($8.6 million) for the six months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of RMB1.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019.

Exchange Rate

The translation of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars are included solely for the convenience of readers and have been made at the rate of RMB6.5326 to $1.00, the approximate exchange rate prevailing on December 31, 2020.

About Recon Technology, Ltd

Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) is China's first NASDAQ-listed non-state owned oil and gas field service company. Recon supplies China's largest oil exploration companies, Sinopec (NYSE: SNP) and The China National Petroleum Corporation ("CNPC"), with advanced automated technologies, efficient gathering and transportation equipment and reservoir stimulation measure for increasing petroleum extraction levels, reducing impurities and lowering production costs. Through the years, RCON has taken leading positions on several segmented markets of the oil and gas filed service industry. RCON also has developed stable long-term cooperation relationship with its major clients, and its products and service are also well accepted by clients. For additional information please visit: www.recon.cn.

RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





As of June 30



As of

December 31



As of

December 31





2020



2020



2020





RMB



RMB



U.S. Dollars

ASSETS























Current assets























Cash

¥ 30,336,504



¥ 70,807,497



$ 10,839,024

Notes receivable



4,180,885





7,789,997





1,192,472

Trade accounts receivable, net



48,244,015





35,471,068





5,429,817

Trade accounts receivable- related party, net



3,068,920





-





-

Inventories, net



1,985,723





2,117,754





324,180

Other receivables, net



6,350,802





11,004,821





1,684,589

Loans to third parties



3,200,377





950,000





145,423

Purchase advances, net



178,767





82,437





12,619

Contract assets, net



31,537,586





45,621,966





6,983,690

Prepaid expenses



198,294





-





-

Total current assets



129,281,873





173,845,540





26,611,814



























Property and equipment, net



29,756,879





29,078,178





4,451,210

Land use right, net



1,280,648





1,267,028





193,953

Investment in unconsolidated entity



31,541,850





31,290,554





4,789,875

Long-term other receivables, net



3,640





-





-

Operating lease right-of-use assets (including ¥803,503 and ¥508,888 ($88,921) from a related party as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)



2,549,914





2,070,548





316,954

Total Assets

¥ 194,414,804



¥ 237,551,848



$ 36,363,806



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















































Current liabilities























Short-term bank loans

¥ 9,520,000



¥ 12,020,000



$ 1,839,990

Convertible notes payable



-





42,448,810





6,497,951

Trade accounts payable



23,034,347





19,273,046





2,950,267

Other payables



2,609,486





1,563,002





239,260

Other payable- related parties



4,498,318





1,655,668





253,445

Contract liabilities



3,486,033





6,686,592





1,023,566

Accrued payroll and employees' welfare



1,917,635





954,304





146,081

Investment payable



6,400,000





6,400,000





979,695

Taxes payable



1,108,288





1,381,912





211,539

Short-term borrowings



200,000





215,699





33,019

Short-term borrowings - related parties



10,230,746





12,009,174





1,838,333

Long-term borrowings - related party - current portion



847,346





882,900





135,152

Operating lease liabilities - current (including ¥450,728 and ¥461,859 ($70,700) from a related party as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)



1,328,976





1,333,113





204,069

Total Current Liabilities



65,181,175





106,824,220





16,352,367



























Operating lease liabilities - non-current (including ¥352,775 and ¥119,029 ($18,221) from a related party as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)



1,210,088





729,909





111,733

Long-term borrowings - related party



7,379,253





6,942,795





1,062,785

Total Liabilities



73,770,516





114,496,924





17,526,885



























Commitments and Contingencies

















































Equity























Common stock, ($ 0.0925 U.S. dollar par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 7,202,832 shares and 8,416,721 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)*



4,577,233





5,312,021





813,150

Additional paid-in capital



282,505,455





295,104,195





45,173,769

Statutory reserve



4,148,929





4,148,929





635,107

Accumulated deficit



(184,027,586)





(192,963,238)





(29,538,302)

Accumulated other comprehensive gain



2,825,731





1,894,365





289,984

Total stockholders' equity



110,029,762





113,496,272





17,373,708

Non-controlling interests



10,614,526





9,558,652





1,463,213

Total equity



120,644,288





123,054,924





18,836,921

Total Liabilities and Equity

¥ 194,414,804



¥ 237,551,848



$ 36,363,806



* Retrospectively restated for effect of stock split on December 27, 2019.

RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)





For the six months ended





December 31,





2019



2020



2020





RMB



RMB



USD

Revenues

















Revenues - third party

¥ 30,405,153



¥ 25,083,622



$ 3,839,734

Revenues - related party



-





85,657





13,112

Revenues



30,405,153





25,169,279





3,852,847



























Cost of revenues























Cost of revenues - third party



18,437,241





18,452,239





2,824,620

Cost of revenues



18,437,241





18,452,239





2,824,620



























Gross profit



11,967,912





6,717,040





1,028,227



























Selling and distribution expenses



2,660,873





2,750,389





421,022

General and administrative expenses



13,366,413





13,009,013





1,991,385

Provision for (net recovery of) doubtful accounts



25,537





(3,697,024)





(565,931)

Research and development expenses



2,895,286





3,756,839





575,087

Operating expenses



18,948,109





15,819,217





2,421,563



























Loss from operations



(6,980,197)





(9,102,177)





(1,393,336)



























Other income (expenses)























Subsidy income



854,389





222,038





33,989

Interest income



85,745





20,168





3,087

Interest expense



(761,322)





(1,000,182)





(153,105)

Income (loss) from investment in unconsolidated entity



141,288





(251,296)





(38,468)

Foreign exchange transaction gain (loss)



209





(78,784)





(12,060)

Other income (loss)



(60,760)





50,369





7,711

Other income (expense), net



259,549





(1,037,687)





(158,846)

Loss before income tax



(6,720,648)





(10,139,864)





(1,552,182)

Income tax expenses (benefit)



316,799





(98,338)





(15,053)

Net loss



(7,037,447)





(10,041,526)





(1,537,129)



























Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(336,250)





(1,105,874)





(169,284)

Net loss attributable to Recon Technology, Ltd

¥ (6,701,197)



¥ (8,935,652)



$ (1,367,845)



























Comprehensive loss























Net loss



(7,037,447)





(10,041,526)





(1,537,129)

Foreign currency translation adjustment



9,610





(931,366)





(142,571)

Comprehensive loss



(7,027,837)





(10,972,892)





(1,679,700)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(336,250)





(1,105,874)





(169,284)

Comprehensive loss attributable to Recon Technology, Ltd

¥ (6,691,587)



¥ (9,867,018)



$ (1,510,416)



























Loss per common share - basic and diluted

¥ (1.51)



¥ (1.22)



$ (0.19)

Weighted - average shares -basic and diluted*



4,449,980





7,330,866





7,330,866



* Retrospectively restated for effect of stock split on December 27, 2019.

RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





For the six months ended December 31,





2019



2020



2020





RMB



RMB



U.S. Dollars

Cash flows from operating activities:























Net loss

¥ (7,037,447)



¥ (10,041,526)



$ (1,537,129)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization



411,592





1,369,590





209,653

Loss from disposal of equipment



3,189





1,095





168

Provision for (net recovery of) doubtful accounts



25,537





(3,697,024)





(565,931)

Provision for slow moving inventories



25,312





423,714





64,861

Amortization of right of use assets



718,000





542,896





83,105

Restricted shares issued for management and employees



4,057,093





3,403,513





521,001

Loss (income) from investment in unconsolidated entity



(141,288)





251,296





38,468

Interest expenses related to convertible notes



-





84,607





12,951

Restricted shares issued for services



33,927





-





-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Notes receivable



(986,826)





(3,609,112)





(552,473)

Trade accounts receivable



5,412,201





15,866,295





2,428,770

Trade accounts receivable-related party



-





3,409,912





521,980

Inventories



(551,200)





(765,595)





(117,195)

Other receivable



1,364,500





(4,262,681)





(652,520)

Other receivables-related parties



-





(23,800)





(3,643)

Purchase advance



1,108,902





96,330





14,746

Contract assets



(9,951,981)





(14,262,839)





(2,183,318)

Prepaid expense



116,917





(19,306)





(2,955)

Prepaid expense - related parties



217,600





217,600





33,310

Operating lease liabilities



(610,000)





(539,572)





(82,596)

Trade accounts payable



362,758





(3,761,301)





(575,770)

Other payables



(160,316)





(850,478)





(130,189)

Other payables-related parties



1,790,155





(2,842,651)





(435,145)

Advance from customers



1,904,753





3,200,559





489,933

Accrued payroll and employees' welfare



1,501,406





(963,905)





(147,552)

Accrued expenses



-





(198,483)





(30,383)

Taxes payable



650,855





273,624





41,886

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



265,639





(16,697,242)





(2,555,967)



























Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchases of property and equipment



(12,967)





(375,569)





(57,491)

Proceeds from disposal of equipment



900





-





-

Repayments from loans to third parties



4,960,000





3,200,377





489,905

Payments made for loans to third parties



-





(950,000)





(145,423)

Payments and prepayments for construction in progress



(1,297,663)





-





-

Net cash provided by investing activities



3,650,270





1,874,808





286,991



























Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from short-term bank loans



-





3,520,000





538,832

Repayments of short-term bank loans



-





(1,020,000)





(156,139)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings



-





2,460,000





376,570

Repayments of short-term borrowings



(1,081,096)





(2,460,000)





(376,570)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings-related parties



13,115,000





10,100,000





1,546,081

Repayments of short-term borrowings-related parties



(10,195,000)





(8,320,000)





(1,273,604)

Repayments of long-term borrowings-related party



(365,530)





(399,422)





(61,142)

Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of issuance costs



-





9,930,015





1,520,060

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes



-





42,364,203





6,485,000

Capital contribution by non-controlling shareholders



405,000





50,000





7,654

Net cash provided by financing activities



1,878,374





56,224,796





8,606,742



























Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash



9,611





(931,369)





(142,574)



























Net increase in cash



5,803,894





40,470,993





6,195,192

Cash at beginning of period



4,521,325





30,336,504





4,643,832

Cash at end of period

¥ 10,325,219



¥ 70,807,497



$ 10,839,024



























Supplemental cash flow information























Cash paid during the period for interest

¥ 718,201



¥ 849,409



$ 130,025

Cash received during the period for taxes

¥ (2,002)



¥ (98,338)



$ (15,053)



























Non-cash investing and financing activities























Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

¥ 1,228,963



¥ 63,530



$ 9,725

Inventories used as fixed assets

¥ -



¥ 302,795



$ 46,351

Payable for construction in progress

¥ 236,302



¥ -



$ -

Receivable for disposal of property and equipment

¥ 5,000



¥ -



$ -



