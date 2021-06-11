Recon Updates Progress on its Technology-Driven Solutions for Electric Submersible Progressing Cavity Pump with $5 Million Orders Secured

BEIJING, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) ("Recon" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary, Beijing BHD Petroleum Technology Limited, signed two contracts with North China E&P Company (the "North China Branch") of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec"). Pursuant to these two contracts, the Company has provided technical service with ultra-deep electric submersible progressing cavity pump ("ESPCP") to one gas well at the Dongsheng Field of the Second Gas Production Plant (the "Plant No. 2") of the North China Branch and will provide the same service to another gas well at the Plant No. 2. Total amount of these two contracts is RMB 3,277,000 (approximately $0.51 million).

"We are extremely excited to make more breakthroughs in the ultra-deep submersible progressing cavity pump business," said Mr. Guangqiang Chen, founder and CTO of Recon, "Since last year when we signed a contract with the North China Branch and completed our first trial, we have now signed service contracts for RMB5.077 million (approximately $0.8 million) with the North China Branch for three gas wells. We are in the process of communicating with the North China Branch for ESPCP and related services for 15 more wells and expect to complete services by the end of calendar year 2021. Added together, we expect these services will bring us about $5 million of income."

Mr. Chen continued, "Beyond our own AI-based technology, we further integrated and upgraded downhole gas-liquid separation metering technology with equipment such as the ultra-deep screw pump from National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE: NOV) and the downhole multi-parameter sensing devices from Power Max Petroleum Technologies Ltd, a Canada based company. We completed the construction for one gas well at Plant No. 2 with our comprehensive solution by April 16, 2021. According to our observation and testing for almost two months, the drainage and gas boosting effect has been stable, and the production status of the whole set of equipment has been reliable. Without this solution, submersible pumps used by oil companies generally have a working life cycle of only three months, after which time sand jams and equipment wear tend to result in interruption of gas well production. As a result, oil and gas companies incur costly inspection and repair fees. Our solution is expected to guarantee stable operation for more than one year, thus saving the high inspection and repair service costs, equipment and accessories replacement costs, electricity costs and sewage treatment costs. Taken together, our solution can help our clients increase their margin by up to 40%. We held an on-site technical exchange and promotion meeting with the North China Branch on May 20, 2021 and we were told that the North China Branch will promote our ultra-deep screw pump same well recovery and injection technology to all the new gas wells to be invested by the North China Branch. In the future, we plan to continue upgrading our technology in the same well recovery and injection business to provide more value-added services to our clients, and bring more long term returns to the Company."

About Recon Technology, Ltd

Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: Recon) is China's first listed non-state owned oil and gas field service company on NASDAQ. Recon supplies China's largest oil exploration companies, Sinopec (NYSE: SNP) and The China National Petroleum Corporation ("CNPC"), with advanced automated technologies, efficient gathering and transportation equipment and reservoir stimulation measure for increasing petroleum extraction levels, reducing impurities and lowering production costs. Through the years, Recon has taken leading positions on several segmented markets of the oil and gas filed service industry. Recon also has developed stable long-term cooperation relationship with its major clients. For additional information please visit: www.recon.cn.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, whether we will sign any additional contracts with the North China Branch, the final revenue from providing services to the North China Branch, actual results of our solutions in the field, levels of spending in our industry as well as consumer confidence generally; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

