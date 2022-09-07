Recycle plastics without waste and pollution

—

CleanChanger©, the system developed by the Emilia-based company BD Plast, makes it possible to recover 100% of the material. The CEO Boicelli stated: «We are optimising and innovating the whole extrusion sector».

Processing recycled plastic without material waste, and so without dispersing it into the environment, and guaranteeing a level of cleanliness equal to that of new plastic. What makes this possible is CleanChanger©, the new screen changer system developed by BD Plast.

Filtering recycled plastic is an essential step in its reuse. One of the main challenges in the sector is to make this system as efficient as possible, reducing waste and guaranteeing a high level of purity and cleanliness for the recovered plastics.

Screen changer systems are used to optimise extrusion processes. Designed for complete filtering of thermoplastic, these systems guarantee excellent results on regenerated products for companies and end users, enabling a process of high-quality processing on materials with a high purity level.

BD Plast, a company which has operated for years in developing new extrusion systems, has created CleanChanger©, a self-cleaning and continuous hydraulic screen changer. It is a genuine turning-point in innovation for the sector, as the automatic ejection system for the residues allows particularly high autonomy.

In addition, CleanChanger© makes it possible to recover 100% of the extrusion material, without any waste for companies and repercussions for the environment.

«Nowadays, the market wants many continuous flow screen changer systems, capable of perfect continuity in the polymer flow, and which can minimise waste», explains the BD Plast CEO, Dante Boicelli. «Our company has always paid attention to understanding market needs. We are very confident of CleanChanger©, because not only is it a new product, but a solution that can optimise and innovate the whole extrusion production sector».

«Our company is not looking for disruptive changes, but follows the logic of continuous improvement», adds Boicelli. «For this reason, we are also working on traditional systems to make them more efficient and safer». BD Plast makes around 1,400 systems a year. «We have a range of reliable screen changer systems, thanks to the attention we pay to the whole process: from designing the machine, to its assembly directly at the customer’s premises».

BD Plast is the family company founded in 1986 in Bondeno, in the province of Ferrara, dedicated to the manufacture and sale of screen changers for plastic extrusion lines, which over time has consolidated its position in Italy through downstream technology.

The company from Emilia has around fifty highly trained and qualified employees who can contribute to its growth through the design and realisation of new lines of machines and products, such as extrusion adaptors, melt pipes and elbows, consolidating over time important international partnerships and enhancing the service, in the sense of real added value for maximum customer satisfaction.

Thirty-five years of innovation, developing ideas and proposals for cutting-edge solutions have characterised BD Plast’s approach to the market, with a propensity to renewal not only as regards the offer of systems, but also for strategic choices aimed at responding to the various changes in the manufacturing context.

