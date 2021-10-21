Red Ginseng's possible COVID-19 Vaccine Adjuvant Effect gave out from Korean Ginseng Research Institute

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Ginseng Research Institute, recently published research results on 'the vaccine adjuvant effect of red ginseng' and 'respiratory damage prevention effect'. It is said that red ginseng acts as a potential vaccine adjuvant [1] by enhancing the efficacy of the vaccine.



Red Ginseng

The results of the study showed that red ginseng increased the effectiveness of the vaccine, so that when red ginseng was taken together, the antiviral effect was enhanced and prevented lung damage caused by various viruses compared to when the vaccine was administered alone. The study results that ingestion of red ginseng at the same time as the vaccination at the time the inoculation of the corona virus vaccine started can increase the vaccine effect is significant in that it suggests the possibility of speeding up the overcoming of the COVID-19.

In the paper 'Protective Effect of Korean Red Ginseng Extract on the Infections by H1N1 and H3N2 Influenza Viruses in Mice' published in 2021 in the 'Journal of Medicinal Food', an international academic journal, it was confirmed that the survival rate of mice vaccinated with red ginseng concentrate was higher than that of mice vaccinated alone. After administering the red ginseng concentrate to mice for 14 days, the vaccine was inoculated, and after the last administration of the red ginseng concentrate, the mice got infected with influenza virus (H1N1, H3N2) and observed. As a result, it was found that when the red ginseng concentrate was administered, the virus defense effect was strengthened and the production of viral inflammatory substances in the lungs was reduced.

In the paper 'Korean Red Ginseng enhances pneumococcal Δ pep27 vaccine efficacy by inhibiting reactive oxygen species production' published in 'Journal of Ginseng Research' in 2019, red ginseng concentrate was administered to mice. After administration of the vaccine (Δ pep27) and infection with pneumococcus, it was observed that the red ginseng concentrate increased the antibody formation and survival rate of mice infected with pneumococcus, and reduced the time required for immunization by enhancing the efficacy of the vaccine.

The Institute said that these research results proved the vaccine adjuvant effect and respiratory damage prevention effect of red ginseng, and plans to continue researching on various viruses through clinical trials.

[1]. Scientific reference about COVID-19 vaccine adjuvant effect of Ginseng: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1226845320301883