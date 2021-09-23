Red Hong Yi Invited by TIME to Participate and Unveil Latest NFT for Sale

Limited NFT drop starts at 0.1 ETH and is expected to be a key draw of TIMEPieces launch

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned artist Red Hong Yi, collaborates once again with TIME for TIMEPieces, an NFT project inaugurated by TIME's creative director, D.W. Pine. Themed 'Building A Better Future', Red is among 40 global artists to be invited for the launch and genesis drop. Red's NFT was officially revealed on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 on time.com/timepieces and the NFT drop will take place on Thursday, 23 September 2021 on nft.time.com . All artwork will be priced at 0.1 ETH. The initial drop will be a "blind drop" where purchasers would not be aware of which artist piece they have purchased.



Red Hong Yi with her artwork for TIMEPieces (Photo: Chong Kern Wei)

After Red's success of her first Memebank Banknote - "Doge to the Moon" NFT earlier this year, she decided to extend the MemeBank series to launch 'Building A Better Future' banknote for TIMEPieces. This NFT marks her first foray into digital assets without any physical accompanying piece and is aligned with 'TIME 2030', a decade long project that marks the progress towards a sustainable and equitable world.

"Drawing inspiration from where I grew up, the banknote represents a little girl against the backdrop of my hometown in Borneo, Malaysia. My interpretation of the project theme 'Building A Better Future' is expressed through the character's illustration where she looks toward a future with the option to begin her adventure with either Fiat Money or Crypto. More importantly, this NFT represents my aspiration and hope for a future where little girls in Borneo and Southeast Asia are empowered to choose their adventures and determine their own choices - a world that celebrates nature, technology, and the human race," said Red Hong Yi.