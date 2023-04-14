R.E.D Marketing Firm Launches NFT Billboard Advertising Campaign On Times Square

R.E.D Marketing Firm, an expert in advertising crypto and NFT projects based in Houston, Texas, has announced the launch of its latest digital billboard advertising services for decentralized crypto art projects. The inaugural campaign featured a recurring advertisement for Yield Hunt Game Chapter 2.

—

R.E.D Marketing Firm's new outdoor advertising solution was showcased on the NASDAQ Tower billboard on Times Square in Manhattan, one of the most prominent outdoor digital signages in the world. Located in a popular tourist spot, the famous billboard offers advertisers exposure to more than 40 million visitors per year.

Further details are available at https://redmarketingfirm.com/blog/post/nasdaq-tower-billboard-service-manhattan-ny-new-york-county-for-nft-project-yield-hunt-game-chapter-2-case-study

The first NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) company to utilize R.E.D Marketing Firm's new digital billboard service in this premier location was the Yield Hunt game. A continuation of the popular Yield Hunt Game project, which raised over $400,000 in 48 hours through a decentralized funding model, it was the “Chapter 2” phase of the game which this campaign focused on.

Yield Hunt Game Chapter 2 is designed to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating blockchain technology into digital art, and it was these details which were highlighted through R.E.D Marketing Firm's newly announced digital billboard advertising service. The NASDAQ billboard campaign also featured social media integration and interactive displays to engage audiences.

The latest advertising service includes detailed data analysis to measure the success of each campaign. Playing once every five-minute cycle throughout the day, the Yield Hunt Game Chapter 2 campaign reached thousands of people in the highly-trafficked area of Times Square in New York City.

With its newly announced digital billboard service, R.E.D Marketing Firm delivers effective out-of-home advertising in the most desirable locations across the US and Canada, including New York City, where the NASDAQ Tower is located. The company's mapping tool allows potential clients to choose the coverage area and request a proposal. R.E.D Marketing Firm also offers creative and production services that can help bring concepts to life, making the offering suitable for projects that require extensive reach as well as strong branding.

Interested parties can find out more information about R.E.D Marketing Firm's digital billboard solution and creative services at https://redmarketingfirm.com

Contact Info:

Name: Chimdi Blaise

Email: Send Email

Organization: R.E.D Marketing Firm

Address: 1760 Barker Cypress Road, Houston, Texas 77084, United States

Website: http://www.redmarketingfirm.com



Release ID: 89094135

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.