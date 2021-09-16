The Red Panda Squad: a vital branch NFT in the Solana ecosystem.

The Red Panda Squad just announced the launch of their collection in Solana ecosystem. 10,000 Red Panda variations allowing fans to own rare and exclusive NFT card around the world on Solana ecosystem.

From stressed business pandas to ultra-rare dark hooded pals. The art is supported by a thorough technical foundation, built-up by their in-house engineer with over 15 years of experience in software and web development. It is hand-drawn by a very talented and accomplished artist JK.

Their goal during minting day is to ensuring a smooth launch with no website crashes or wallet issues. Their lead developer has many years in the game, from handling high-traffic websites and largescale operations to building and supporting many Solana and Rust-based projects.

The minting process will be tested rigorously prior to launch to handle high traffic upon launch day. Additionally, they have partnered with an infrastructure provider for a private cluster to avoid any RPC issues during the mint.

Red Panda Squad will be listed on secondary marketplaces including Solanart, DigitalEyes, MagicEden & co. immediately after their launch. In order for the space to continue its growth and raise awareness, RPS aims to establish long term partnerships with many of these protocols, creating a mutual layer of support.

Once the Red Panda NFTs have been minted, the first era of the Red Panda DAO will be initiated. It’s objective become a key pillar in the Solana community, where Red Panda holders will hold shared governance rights in goals such as project incubation, mutual investment and overall project development.

For every Red Panda that is minted, they are donating $10 to a wildlife charity organisation that supports endangered species such as red pandas.

They have partnered with social media campaigns (Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Reddit, Facebook) as well as features on secondary marketplaces and partnering with Solana projects and protocols make this project one of the best projects in Solana ecosystem.

With the huge and strong roadmap consisting $100,000 donation to a wildlife organisation, Bi-weekly DJ live sets, RPS DAO and private website, Merch release, Celebrity & Influencer on-boarding, RPS mini-game prototypes Red Panda Squad is the next best high-quality NFT project on Solana.

