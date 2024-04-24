Redefining Relationships and Self-Worth: Founder of My Lovetail, Eirini Liaskou, Empowers Women to Build Fulfilling Love Lifestyles

Transforming not just how women love, but how they live.

Seasoned relationship coach, love educator, and founder of My Lovetail, Eirini Liaskou, challenges traditional notions of love and empowers women to create fulfilling Love Lifestyles rooted in the psychology of nurturing bonds that enrich the self.

According to Eirini, it is common to want love. Human beings experience a fundamental need to connect and nurture enriching bonds. But, as modern love evolves, technology and shifting social attitudes redefine the dynamics of love and relationships. For women, these changing dynamics have renewed their focus on deeper, more fulfilling connections, not just with partners but with themselves.

Recognizing the need to help women navigate relationships and self-worth, Eirini founded My Lovetail as a one-stop resource center and guiding light for those seeking to transform how they love and live. My Lovetail’s love-tailored, empathetic, and informed approach to relationship coaching champions embracing a ‘Love Lifestyle,’ a philosophy Eirini established to encourage women to embrace emotional fulfillment, cultivate self-worth, and nurture deep loving relationships. “Every step we take forward is a step toward loving yourself and others,” says Eirini.

The concept of the ‘Love Lifestyle’ goes beyond romantic relationships. The ‘Love Lifestyle’ philosophy emphasizes the importance of self-love and self-worth as the foundations for healthy personal and romantic relationships. My Lovetail provides the tools and support women need to build confidence, set healthy boundaries, and cultivate positive relationships. The brand lays the foundation for healthy and positive transformation through workshops, one-on-one coaching, and digital content. The My Lovetail community encourages women to be ambitious, self-assured, and proactive in their personal growth and love lives.

In a world where genuine connections with the self and others can feel increasingly elusive, My Lovetail has made it its mission to empower women to break free from limiting beliefs and negative patterns. Eirini uses her warmth, leadership, passion, extensive knowledge, and expertise to offer unique insights into the complexities of personal and romantic relationships. Diving into the changing dynamics of modern relationships, Coach Eirini combines sociology, human behavior analysis, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), and positive psychology to help women worldwide discover their worth and foster fulfilling relationships. This holistic approach promotes self-love and emotional resilience and highlights the importance of nurturing authentic connections.

“As the architect of the ‘Love Lifestyle’ philosophy, my mission is to guide you in crafting your unique ‘Lovetail’ of fulfilling relationships,” said Eirini. My approach blends evidence-based practices, creative expression, and a unique understanding of human emotions to help women unlock their potential for love and happiness. Together, we embark on a self-discovery journey where we explore the power of resilience, understanding, and the importance of healing in love.”

Eirini also borrows from her personal experience with complex relationship trauma. The life coach resolved to find a way out of the vicious cycle of self-doubt and feelings of unworthiness for all women, guiding them toward a life of purpose and fulfillment. With a presence in Dubai and a global reach, Eirini works with local and international clients to unlock the personal love potential within each individual. The relationship coach invites women to discover their very own Lovetail by uncovering their authentic selves. “I want to empower every woman to boldly step into the love story they deserve. This starts with helping them nurture self-love and self-worth, the basis for establishing healthy connections. I believe everyone has the right to live their fullest lives and to love and be loved the way they deserve.”

As the pendulum of change swings faster, My Lovetail’s message of strength, hope, and transformation has become a sanctuary for women who yearn for deeper, more fulfilling connections with themselves and their partners.

About Eirini Liaskou:

Eirini Liaskou is a renowned relationship coach and love educator known for her unique approach to women's coaching. Driven by her dedication to empowering women to build fulfilling love lifestyles in the face of evolving modern relationships, Eirini has built My Lovetail into a platform that advocates for self-worth and emotional well-being and promotes loving relationships. With over 15 years of experience in understanding and teaching the dynamics of human relationships, the love coach integrates her robust academic background and extensive experience into her coaching practices.

