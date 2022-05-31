In Redefining Technology for a Better Future, Singapore calls for Openness, Vigilance and Collaboration

Singapore to further advance its efforts in quantum technology with an additional S$23.5 million boost

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's flagship tech event, Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG), opens today at The Ritz-Carlton Millenia with ATxSummit , an invitation-only event that sees business, tech and government leaders from around the world discuss the myriad opportunities and challenges of the digital space. Organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the Summit was kicked-off by Guest of Honour, Mr Heng Swee Keat, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, who spoke on Singapore's approach in redefining technology for a better future.

DPM Heng stressed the importance in being open in exploring emerging disruption and approaching new and emerging technologies with an open mind. With the global cyber landscape rapidly evolving, Singapore will continue to be vigilant. Singapore has always emphasised on a digital first strategy, investment in innovation and closing the digital divide. Singapore will look to unlock a new tier of untapped opportunities through collaboration, working together to develop inclusive digital commons.

Singapore's quantum technology research gets a boost

Two new national quantum programmes under the Quantum Engineering Programme (QEP) 2.0 – the National Quantum Computing Hub (NQCH) and the National Quantum Fabless Foundry (NQFF) – were launched at ATxSG Summit. The QEP was set up to apply quantum technology to solve real-world challenges and develop Singapore's quantum engineering capabilities.

NQCH will strengthen talent development and enable researchers to explore how quantum computing can support industries such the finance and chemical sectors. NQFF will support micro and nanofabrication of quantum devices.

As part of the development of the National Quantum Safe Network (NQSN) for Singapore, IMDA, alongside Institutes of Higher Learning, industry and research partners will collaborate on the operation and implementation of NQSN on Singapore's fibre network infrastructure.

ATxSummit

Following the opening address, the exclusive invitation-only ATxSummit embarked on its line- up of exciting panel discussions spanning a wide gamut of topics such as quantum computing, metaverse, and sustainability for a green digital future, and saw the exchange of ideas by speakers on pressing issues in the digital domain. For example:

At the Quantum Quandary Panel, Dr. Scott Crowder , Vice President, IBM Quantum, Mr. John Roese , Global Chief Technology Officer, Dell Technologies : Virtual and Dr. SI-Hui Than , Chief Science Officer, Horizon Quantum Computing discussed the future of quantum and where the real opportunities lie.

Panel, , Vice President, IBM Quantum, , Global Chief Technology Officer, : Virtual and , Chief Science Officer, Horizon Quantum Computing discussed the future of quantum and where the real opportunities lie. The Digital Innovation Across Borders discussed how conglomerates and SMEs can collaborate across geographical boundaries amidst increasing tech contestation in a world more interlinked than ever before. The esteem panel comprised of H.E. Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Indonesia, H.E. Bolor-Erdene Battsengel, Mongolia's Secretary of State, Ministry of Digital Development and Communications, Mr. Jean-Philippe Courtois , Exec VP & Pres. National Transformation Partnerships, Microsoft and H.E. Margrethe Vestager, Executive VP & Commissioner for Competition; Chair, Commissioners' Group on a Europe Fit for the Digital Age (European Commission).

ATxInspire and ATxAI Conference

On 1st June, 2022, Mrs. Josephine Teo, Singapore's Minister for Communications and Information will be speaking at ATxInspire Singapore Women In Tech and ATxAI Conference . For details and the latest agenda on ATxSG, please visit: www.asiatechxsg.com

