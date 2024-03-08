Redemptive Ministries Center Opens its Doors to Provide Healing and Support

Mountain City Church celebrated the opening of Redemptive Ministries Center, a haven for healing and recovery. Offering tailored small group sessions, the center provides support for addiction and life challenges. Guided by faith, it symbolizes hope for the Anchorage community.

Anchorage, Alaska - March 5, 2024 - Mountain City Church witnessed a significant milestone on Tuesday, March 5th, as the Anchorage community celebrated the grand opening of the Redemptive Ministries Center at 6505 Debarr Road. This center, an extension of Mountain City Church, marks a significant step towards providing support and resources for individuals facing various life challenges within the community.

The Redemptive Ministries Center is dedicated to fostering fellowship and providing assistance for individuals navigating through difficult circumstances. Offering a safe and supportive environment, the center provides small groups tailored to address a range of challenges including addiction recovery, grief support, anger management, and assistance for women affected by infertility.

Formerly housed within the Mountain City Church building, the new Redemptive Ministries Center now stands as an independent facility, offering increased accessibility and anonymity for those seeking support and assistance. With its own dedicated space, the center aims to expand its offerings to better serve the diverse needs of the community, including additional support for veterans, individuals experiencing PTSD, and young people facing challenges.

The journey to the opening of the Redemptive Ministries Center was marked by the transition of the building from its previous role as the home of Little Mountain Movers Academy (LMMA), a preschool that served the community for 37 years. As LMMA decided to consolidate its operations at the Mountain City Church building, the opportunity arose for the inception of the Redemptive Ministries Center, symbolizing a new chapter of support and assistance for the community.

The dedication night of the Redemptive Ministries Center was filled with heartfelt moments of celebration and fellowship. Tony Smith, the Director of Redemptive Ministries, expressed his gratitude and excitement for the community, highlighting the anticipation of witnessing the positive impact of the center on individuals and families. Mayor Bronson was also in attendance, offering encouraging words about building good habits and having hope for the future.

For those seeking more information about the services offered by the Redemptive Ministries Center, including regular support meetings held every Tuesday from 7-9pm, please visit https://recoveryalaska.com.

As the doors of Debarr's Little Mountain Movers Academy close, the doors of the Redemptive Ministries Center open, heralding a new era of support and assistance for individuals and families within the Anchorage community. Through fellowship and community support, the center aims to be a beacon of hope for those facing challenges in their lives.

