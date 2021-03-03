RedFOX Labs Acquires Video, Content and Streaming Platform

Builds out interactive engagement platform

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam based RedFOX Labs Joint Stock Company (' RedFOX ') has now acquired a next generation content and streaming platform to incorporate directly into the wider RFOX ecosystem.

This is part of an acquisition buying spree, to be built upon the latest acquisition of MYMEDIA Digital : a digital marketing platform that connects consumers directly to brands and influencers across food, fashion, sport, and entertainment and its advertisers include global brands such as Samsung, Huawei, Nestle, Lenovo, Grab, Realme, VIVO, and GrandRoyal who market directly to the 35 million users currently engaging in the platform per month.

The new video and streaming platform will plug straight into RedFOX Labs' other ventures, and will be the backbone for bringing content creators and consumers together in an interactive way.

RedFOX Labs now has a direct avenue for thousands of influencers to market directly to the Southeast Asian population across digital platforms that will also encompass this new video streaming platform.

The Southeast Asian market has 360 million internet users, with almost a third – 104 million – aged between 25 to 34. They are young, highly platform-literate, and have a thirst for technology and digital inclusion.

The video and streaming platform has some of the most advanced features of any content distribution application, including live interaction with content, live and evergreen overlays, embeddable call to actions, optimisation for mobile networks including an advanced compression system for bandwidth optimisation and is content agnostic.

Ben Fairbank, CEO, and Co-founder of RedFOX Labs commented:

"This video and content platform is one of the most critical plug-ins we are bringing to the RedFOX ecosystem.

"This acquisition is a pure plug and play model for RedFOX Labs. Our expertise is in scaling technology and building integrations and interoperability to add exponential value to the platform.

"The platform allows for live, on-demand, linear and scheduled broadcasts and content delivery, with the added bonus of having evergreen overlays, meaning that regardless of when a video is watched, there can be live price feeds or status updates being broadcast to the consumer that is relevant to the time they are watching. It is also content agnostic meaning we can utilise it for video, audio, photos, animations, interactive widgets, documents and even ecommerce plug-ins.

"We will now be able to roll out similar but enhanced versions of the platform across Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam and interactively connect a roster of blue chip clients to the tech savvy Southeast Asian audience.

"The demand for the service regionally is felt on both the client and user side and we will now fill that void as we bring the latest in influencer video content to the consumers, with a few upgrades and enhancements that encourage participation and provide user rewards.

"The token value of $RFOX will be further realised with these integrations and scaling advanced and proven revenue streams. What we are clicking together with these acquisitions is very exciting for the token holders and the community in general."

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a venture builder based in Vietnam, that identifies and builds successful business models for the Southeast Asian markets. It is focused on unlocking the true market value of the Southeast Asian digital economy for high consumer demand services such as e-commerce, e-media, e-travel, and esports/gaming and focuses on adding value to the digital economy through the use of emerging technologies such as blockchain. As a company, its value is tradable through its native token ( $RFOX ).

