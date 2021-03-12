RedFOX Labs Appoints New Marketing Chief as It Aggressively Expands Its Operations

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam-based RedFOX Labs Joint Stock Company (' RedFOX ') has appointed Philip Mostert as its Chief Marketing Officer for its top-level company RedFOX Labs .

The role will oversee all aspects of marketing across the RedFOX Labs' entities, including its recent company acquisitions.

The strategic hire of Philip Mostert comes at a time of aggressive expansion for RedFOX Labs' venture companies, including gaming, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), e-commerce, and digital advertising.

RedFOX Labs' recent acquisition spree of MYMEDIA Digital and streaming and content platform , has seen the company acquire an audience of millions of users across Southeast Asia and a roster of blue-chip clients including Samsung, Huawei, Nestle, Lenovo, Grab, Realme, VIVO, and GrandRoyal.

In addition to the recent acquisitions, RedFOX Labs has secured a number of lucrative intellectual property and partnership deals - starting with the recently announced three-year exclusive multi-media and non-fungible token (NFT) deal with Miss Universe Philippines .

Ben Fairbank, CEO, and Co-founder of RedFOX Labs commented:

"Philip has an unparalleled background in performance growth marketing, having worked across 29 international markets, across all channels and mediums. He's led global projects, including the 2010 Soccer World Cup, the Standard Chartered Bank global portfolio, and has developed deep partnerships with the region's leading e-commerce and telco platforms.

"His previous commercial experience in revenue generation across multiple asset streams will ensure that he can take RedFOX Labs to the next stage of growth and unlock the true value of our most recent acquisitions.

Philip Mostert, CMO of RedFOX Labs commented:

"I'm thrilled to join RedFOX Labs, which I believe will be the next behemoth across the fastest growing sectors of e-commerce, gaming and digital advertising.

"I've been in the space for over 15 years, and having seen what RedFOX Labs has been brewing up - there is no doubt that this is an opportunity of a lifetime.

"We are only at the beginning of the journey at RedFOX Labs. The opportunities to reach the 306million internet users across Southeast Asia is endless. Almost a third are aged between 25 to 34. They're platform literate, love digital technology and are thirsty for access. For me, this is the equivalent of being a kid in a candy shop."

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a venture builder based in Vietnam, that identifies and builds successful business models for the Southeast Asian markets. It is focused on unlocking the true market value of the Southeast Asian digital economy for high consumer demand services such as e-commerce, e-media, e-travel, and esports/gaming and focuses on adding value to the digital economy by building add-ons through blockchain. As a company, its value is tradable as the RedFOX Labs token, on the Ethereum platform.

