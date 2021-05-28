RedFOX Labs Ramps Up Executive Team With New Chief Finance Officer

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam-based RedFOX Labs Joint Stock Company (' RedFOX ') has appointed Lei Dong as its Chief Financial Officer for its top-level company RedFOX Labs .

The CFO role will oversee all aspects of finance across the RedFOX Labs' entities, including its recent company acquisitions and deployed ventures RFOX.Finance and RFOX Games.

Lei Dong's extensive experience in digital asset management will enable RedFOX Labs to establish an exceptional internal finance structure, facilitating continued growth as South East Asia's first blockchain venture builder.

Dong joins RedFOX Labs from Nem.io Foundation, a global blockchain leader, and previously served as financial controller for Huobi Australia, one of the world's largest digital asset exchanges.

With a double bachelor's degree in Business Management and Accounting, a member of Chartered Accountants ANZ, and fifteen years in the finance industry, Dong has extensive experience in building robust internal controls, policies, and procedures.

Lei Dong's entry coincides with the launch of RedFOX Labs DeFi protocol RFOX.Finance; the launchpad and economic underpinning for RFOX VALT - the metaverse and fully immersive shopping experience launching later this year. Dong expressed, "I'm extremely passionate about making the impossible possible, I love working with numbers and being driven by data - something the RedFOX team does on a daily basis."

Ben Fairbank, CEO, and Co-founder of RedFOX Labs commented:

"We are thrilled to be adding such high calibre people to the RedFOX Labs family, who will assist us in building the new digital economy. Lei arrives with a solid network that brings immediate value to our global expansion plans. His previous financial experience at one of the world's largest exchanges will no doubt open some amazing avenues and markets."

Subscribe Here

Community

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a venture builder based in Vietnam, increasing the value of the digital economy by building add-ons through blockchain. It focuses on high consumer demand services in South East Asia, including e-commerce, e-media, e-travel, esports/gaming. As a company, its value is tradable as the RedFOX Labs token on the Ethereum platform.