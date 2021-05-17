RedGuard Blast Test Video Now Available Online

RedGuard, the leading producer of blast-resistant buildings to the oil and gas industry, has made its most recent blast test video available on their website, along with other digital assets to assist those learning more about these safe structures.

A Blast Test Explained

A blast test is a staged explosion performed to test the effect of a blast wave on structures that will be occupied in hazardous areas. They are typically used by companies with personnel or equipment located in hazardous areas, such as oil and gas refineries.

The Differential Factor Of RedGuard Blast Test

Since there are no official rules regulating the testing of blast-resistant structures, not all companies perform blast tests on their blast-resistant building designs. The company used a charge of 6,000 lbs of ammonium nitrate and fuel oil (ANFO) with buildings at 173 and 193 feet to simulate an explosion in a high hazard area. This is believed to be the largest scale blast test of its kind for blast-resistant buildings. Their test was overseen by two separate independent engineering firms.

About RedGuard

RedGuard is the leading authority in blast protection, providing safe, customizable and scalable modular buildings that save lives. Driven by a passion for safety, RedGuard’s product innovation has driven the development of turnkey solutions that raise the bar in both personalization and protection for customers across industries and worldwide. The company’s dedication to meet its customers’ unique needs—from initial design to installation and beyond—combined with unsurpassed standards for quality and overall safety makes it the go-to manufacturer in the industry. RedGuard’s product lines excel in the area of modular safe structures and threat mitigation.

