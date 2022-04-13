RedGuard Introduces New Chemical Storage Building, VersaBilt Chemical

—

RedGuard, the leading producer of blast-resistant buildings to the oil and gas industry, announces the introduction of a new product, VersaBilt Chemical, for the safe storage of hazardous materials and various chemicals. Initial units have been produced and are available now.

What is VersaBilt Chemical?

To continue their efforts for worker and environmental safety, while diversifying their product mix, RedGuard has developed a new line of code-compliant chemical storage buildings. These robust hazmat buildings are available in depths of eight, 10, 12 and 14-feet with lengths from six to 52-feet in two-foot increments. Models include non-combustible, two-hour unidirectional, and two- and four-hour bidirectional fire ratings. RedGuard offers a wide variety of accessories to ensure compliance and customer satisfaction. These include things like explosion proof electrical accessories, ramps and shelving.

"As global reliance on oil and gas diminishes, RedGuard has been looking for diversification. These chemical storage buildings continue our passion for protecting workers and the environment, while at the same time opening us up to an entirely new customer base" said Darren Hillman, RedGuard CEO. "We are proud to put our engineering and manufacturing skill behind this important new product."

About RedGuard

RedGuard is the leading authority in blast protection, providing safe, customizable and scalable modular buildings that save lives. Driven by a passion for safety, RedGuard’s product innovation has driven the development of turnkey solutions that raise the bar in both personalization and protection for customers across industries and worldwide. The company’s dedication to meet its customers’ unique needs—from initial design to installation and beyond—combined with unsurpassed standards for quality and overall safety makes it the go-to manufacturer in the industry. RedGuard’s product lines excel in the area of modular safe structures and threat mitigation.



