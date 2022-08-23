Redress Design Award 2022 Finalists’ Photoshoot Honours Competition’s Legacy With A Warehouse Of Renewed Wear





Redress Design Award 2022 Photshoot

The Redress Design Award is the world's largest sustainable fashion design competition, organised by Redress and supported by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor.



Titled 'Repackaged', the photoshoot is styled and photographed by leading Hong Kong creatives Kieran Ho and The Buffacow, and inspired by the raw aesthetics of paper and cardboard industrial packaging. The theme of the shoot is intended to both remind us of the vast journey our clothing takes to get to us and showcase the potential for textile waste to be turned into something beautiful and new — reflecting the Redress Design Award's creative legacy of revaluing waste.



In addition to being published in both the print and digital editions of the Redress Design Award magazine, the photoshoot will also be featured in the October 2022 sustainability issue of Vogue Hong Kong .



For the photoshoot and upcoming Grand Final, the finalists' collections were brought safely to Hong Kong courtesy of UPS' carbon neutral shipping service.



Next month, the forward-thinking finalists will debut their sustainable collections on a global stage, showcasing their skills in design techniques including zero-waste, upcycling, and reconstruction, with a focus on circular strategies of designing for low impact and processes, low waste, longevity, and recyclability. The finalists have also embraced creativity and innovative thinking in their material sourcing, from leftover yarn collected from weaver families, to retired sarees and shawls from family closets.



An esteemed panel of international judges across the fashion industry, including Hong Kong's Edwin Keh, Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA), will be evaluating the finalists' collections for their creativity, sustainability, marketability, and workmanship. The top talent who wins the first prize will receive a HK$50,000 (US$6,400) development fund and join the Sustainability & Responsibility team at VF's Timberland to collaborate on a design project, gaining valuable experience from across the supply chain along the way. Prizes for the runner-up and Hong Kong Best winners include development funds, mentorships, and high-performance sewing machines.



Participating from their homes across the world — Brazil, Chile, India, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, as well as from the hosting city Hong Kong — the finalists will continue their educational journey in the upcoming Grand Final Week through practical design challenges and masterclasses, such as the 'Meet the Experts: Closing the loop with fibre regeneration' masterclass with Lenzing's TENCEL™ and 'A Discussion on Manufacturing' with TAL Apparel, to set them up for flourishing careers in sustainable fashion.



SAVE THE DATE FOR THE GRAND FINAL FASHION PRESENTATION



The Redress Design Award 2022 Grand Final is open to an exclusive in-person audience and will be globally available to the public for free via livestream on Wednesday, 7 September 2022, at 6:30pm (HKT) / 12:30pm (CET) via Facebook, Instagram, and Weibo. Save the date



FINALISTS AND ALUMNI EXHIBITION OPEN TO PUBLIC



In addition to the runway show, the finalists' collections will also be on display alongside exciting emerging sustainable brands from competition alumni. The exhibition will be held at ArtisTree from 9 to 16 September with doors open from 11am to 7pm and free admission. All are welcome to come see the designs up close on mannequins and digitally try on the outfits with AR filters.



The Redress Design Award 2022 Photoshoot Credits:



Models: Ayllah M. & Adem D. — Quest Artists & Models

Creative Stylist: Kieran Ho

Photographer: The Buffacow

Hair: Marco Chan for KMS

Make-up: Gloomy Kwok for Hong Kong Makeup Artist

Studio: SAMAGANA

Refreshments: PizzaExpress High resolution images are available



The Redress Design Award 2022 was open to applications from emerging designers and students with less than four years' professional experience from around the globe, focusing on both womenswear and menswear original collection designs. Finalists were announced on 10 May 2022.

The Redress Design Award 2022 judges are: Desiree Au, Founding Publisher, Vogue Hong Kong; Sean Cady, Vice President, Global Sustainability and Responsibility, VF Corporation; Orsola de Castro, Fashion Designer, Global Creative Director and Co-founder, Fashion Revolution; Christophe Degoix, Chief Operating Officer, TAL Apparel Ltd; Edwin Keh, Chief Executive Officer, The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA); Puneet Khosla, Vice President and Managing Director, Timberland APAC - VF Corporation; and Angus Tsui, Creative Director, ANGUS TSUI and Alumnus, Redress Design Award.

More details of the finalists of the Redress Design Award 2022:

https://www.redressdesignaward.com/2022/finalists

More details of the judges of the Redress Design Award 2022: www.redressdesignaward.com/2022/judges

The Redress Design Award is run by environmental NGO, Redress, and supported by Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the lead sponsor. Other key partners include VF Corporation, VF Foundation, TAL Group, and UPS.

Explore more of the issues underpinning the Redress Design Award: Redress Design Award Additional Resources - The Issues

About Redress (www.redress.com.hk)

Hashtag: #RedressDesignAward

Redress is a pioneering environmental charity with a mission to educate and empower the fashion industry and consumers to reduce clothing's negative environmental impact by shifting to circular solutions.Its dynamic programmes work to minimise the negative impacts of fashion, whilst promoting innovative new models and driving growth towards a more sustainable industry via the circular economy. Working directly with a wide range of stakeholders, including designers, manufacturers, brands, educational bodies, government and consumers, Redress aims to create lasting environmental change in fashion.



The Redress Design Award ( www.redressdesignaward.com ) is the world's largest annual sustainable fashion design competition. Each cycle, participants from all over the world are empowered through a months-long educational journey to create fashion with minimal waste. We educate designers about fashion's negative environmental impacts, whilst inspiring them to use the core sustainable design techniques of zero-waste, upcycling, and reconstruction. Through our university talks, sustainable fashion workshops, the online Redress Academy, and in partnership with more than 150 universities around the world, we provide emerging designers with the theory and techniques to help them understand the new circular economy and capitalise on its global potential for the fashion industry.



About Create Hong Kong (www.createhk.gov.hk)

Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in June 2009 to spearhead the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. From 1 July 2022 onwards, it is under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK has been sponsoring the Redress Design Award (formerly the EcoChic Design Award) since 2011 to promote Hong Kong's fashion design.



*Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

