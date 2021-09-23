Redroad V17: Cordless vacuum made with top-class quality

Only quality production

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redroad, the popular smart appliance giant, is renowned for its cutting-edge, high-quality products. The brand has recently added a new consumer product to its ever-growing portfolio dubbed the Redroad V17, a fancy-looking yet reasonably affordable handheld cordless vacuum cleaner.

Like previous products, the upcoming Redroad V17 cordless vacuum cleaner is an example of Redroad's high standards for material selection, appearance design and manufacturing process.

Such quality production allows Redroad V17 of stronger performance at more affordable price. Redroad V17 cordless vacuum cleaner brings in two HEPA filters. With sophisticated air duct design, the inlet HEPA captures micro particles so they don't block the motor. The H13 activated carbon HEPA at the outlet of circular air duct design makes sure that the outflow is cleaner than the air you breath.



Redroad V17 has perfect anti-leakage performance of the dust cup.

It has spinner wheels, double roller brush, 155AW strong suction, long battery life (maximum 60min), click-in detachable battery, and great air quality control (H13 HEPA filter).

Only top quality material

Material selection is fundamental for manufacturing. Under Redroad's strict quality control, only the best material, often of aerospace or medical production standard, is used.

An example to prove this point is that many people are attracted by the crystal-like appearance of Redroad products. It's because of the high light-transmittance PC material, often used in optical lenses, Redroad engineers chose. It's also used in the flagship Redroad V17 for a crystal and elegant look, and scratch-free performance .

Only the best machines and technicians

Redroad has even higher standards for special parts. The water tank and sealing parts of vacuum cleaner, humidifier and electric iron, for example, are assembled by experienced technician for high precision. Following that is two sealing quality tests to make sure the core parts won't break down in at least 10 years. Manual labor means increased cost, but better quality.

A decent product is like a decent person, making the world a better place with better quality, look and strong capability help others. This is exactly why Redroad only produces exquisite, sleek-looking, durable and user-friendly home appliances.

