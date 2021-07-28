Redsun Properties and Redsun Services again garner "China Property Award of Supreme Excellence" and "Quality Property Management Award"



HONG KONG, Jul 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Redsun Properties Group Limited ("Redsun Properties"; stock code: 1996) and Redsun Services Group Limited ("Redsun Services"; stock code:1971) have won the "China Property Award of Supreme Excellence" and "Quality Property Management Award" from the Organizing Committee of China Property Award of Supreme Excellence.Given that the industry attracts significant attention and widespread recognition, the "China Property Award of Supreme Excellence" and "Quality Property Management Award" are considered major annual achievements within the industry, hence are also referenced by China's real estate sector, financial sector and investors. Winning the accolades again clearly demonstrates the respect and interest that Redsun Properties and Redsun Services are able to garner from the industry and investors, and which extends to their development. The accolades also represent tremendous encouragement to the two companies.About Redsun Properties Group Limited ("Redsun Properties") (stock code: 1996)Redsun Properties Group Limited ("Redsun Properties" or "The Group") is a leading comprehensive developer in China, focusing on development of residential properties and the development, operation and management of commercial and comprehensive properties. The Group has established a steady regional leading position in Jiangsu Province by taking root in Nanjing, Jiangsu and Yangtze River Delta. Since the incorporation of Nanjing Redsun in 1999, Redsun Properties has worked in the sector of property development and sales for 20 years, established the Hong Yang brand and received widespread recognition for the development capacity and industry position.While developing residential properties, Redsun Properties also operates commercial complexes covering shopping malls, amusement parks and community centers, hotels and office buildings. Most of the commercial property buildings are adjacent to the Group's residential property projects, providing ancillary services for the residents and also increasing the value of the Group's residential property projects.Redsun Properties is a constituent of the MSCI China Small Cap Index, Hang Seng Composite Index and Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index.About Redsun Services Group LimitedEstablished in Nanjing in 2003, Redsun Services Group Limited is a fast-growing comprehensive community service provider focusing on the Yangtze River Delta. With a vision of "making lives warmer," the Group has provided and endeavor to continue to "provide customers with high-quality services with sincerity" to serve its customers. The Group has established the regional leading position in the property management market of Jiangsu province and is well-recognised nationwide. The Group was recognized as one of the Top 100 Property Management Companies by CIA for four consecutive years since 2017 and ranked 25th among the 2020 Top 100 Property Management Companies in terms of overall strength. In December 2020, the Group was included by FTSE Russell in the FTSE Global Micro-Cap Index. In April 2020, the Group was selected as Hang Seng Property Service and Management Index.Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com