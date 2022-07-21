Reduce Energy Bills with Thermally Efficient Windows & Doors from Brackenwood

—

Whatever the reason and whoever is responsible, the world is experiencing unprecedented increases in the cost of fuel. These increases have led to consumers paying significantly more to run their cars and heat their homes. It is quite ironic that with the technology available today, in many cases, you can actually see the money you spend on heating your home rise up in to the atmosphere.

Insulation is so bad in many home that with a thermal detection camera, you can literally stand outside, point the monitoring device towards the home and watch as the heat leaks out. The areas that lose the most energy are windows and doors and such is the inefficacy of these products, experts in the UK estimate that 40% of energy lost from the home is through inefficient windows and doors.

With England set to see even more significant price increases in October 2022, prices which could see many homes and families having doubled their energy costs in the last year. Recent changes to building standards in the UK have made provision to ensure that thermal efficacy standards are improved over the coming years, but the reality is that families are quite simply paying to heat the planet.

Whilst there is little homeowners and families can do the change the current fuel price crisis, there are options when it comes to improving the efficacy of their windows and doors. There are options available today which can significantly reduce the amount of heat loss. Is is not possible for everyone to rush out and purchase new thermally efficient double glazing windows and doors. There are lots of remedial works that homeowners can take to dramatically reduce energy bill and some time spent on research will certainly result in more money saved.

In many cases the reduction in energy bill gained by upgrading existing window glazing and doors can significantly offset the cost of investment. In some cases the GGF (Glass and Glazing Federation) estimate savings of nearly five thousand pounds over a period of a few years.

Covering the South of England since 1987 Brackenwood Windows is registered with the BFRC (The British Fenestration Ratings Council) who are the UKs most trusted rating council for verifying the performance of windows and doors. As a family owned business, Brackenwood's drive is to ensure the very best energy saving products are available to all of their customers, so they can benefit from warmer more efficient homes. This approach is a proactive step to making sure customers who are investing are also saving. Currently Brackenwood offer a range of double glazed windows and doors which significantly surpass the minimum legislation enhancing customer savings.

Taking steps to increase the thermal efficacy of your home needs some research and being able to value proposals side by side is critical. As a BFRC member, Brackenwood products all carry the rainbow rating mark and this is easily compared with any other supplier or company.

Taking steps today to increase the thermal efficacy of your home will undoubtedly reduce your energy bills but it has some other benefits as well, especially if you are changing your windows and doors. With modern uPVC Double Glazing Windows or Aluminium Double Glazing Windows, as with Composite Doors you will be elevating the level of security at your home. Brackenwood replacement double glazing products come as standard with uprated security taking another step beyond the minimum to maximise your safety. A further direct benefit of saving money, and increasing security is the increased kerb appeal of your home.

We can all learn al lot from the current fuel crisis and at the same time, plan to save money and make smart investments in our home.

About Us: Ensuring a Warmer, Safer and Smarter home can be a great way to protect your family whilst giving that feel good factor you deserve. Brackenwood Windows is a family-owned business which was founded in 1987, they are considered one of the leading providers of replacement windows and doors in Hampshire, Berkshire, and Surrey. Brackenwood have a wide range of styles, materials and choices and are renowned for their best in class quality and service.

