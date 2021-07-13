RedZone Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem, Offering Smart Intelligence on Natural Disasters

Boston, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) announced today that it has expanded its Partner Ecosystem program through a new relationship with RedZone, provider of an industry-leading wildfire hazard identification solution that enables users to identify not only the wildfire risk for a location, but also understand the detailed drivers behind the risk. Duck Creek users can now access RedZone’s API to quickly get site-specific wildfire scores and insights.

“Our core focus is enabling our customers to understand and quantify the potential risk to their assets, to manage the risk, to respond rapidly to incidents, to protect their assets, and mitigate damage claims,” said Kwong Yau, RedZone’s Director of Risk Products. “Duck Creek’s customers need the most accurate information possible to make informed underwriting decisions. With roots in building software for first responders, RedZone is the gold standard for real-time wildfire monitoring and underwriting, and we look forward to working with Duck Creek to help insurers gain a better understanding of wildfire risk across the country.”

While RedZone historically has focused on the wildland fire and public safety markets, the company has expanded to support all natural hazards. Its products provide integrated risk-analysis, real-time alerts, and incident management tools that facilitate response planning, improve public relations, mitigate risk and reduce loss. Duck Creek customers now have access to RedZone’s capabilities through an Anywhere Enabled Integration available on Duck Creek’s Content Exchange. This Anywhere Enabled Integration enables insurers to request an RZRisk wildfire score for a U.S. address or location from within Duck Creek Policy, providing a more efficient workflow and more accurate wildfire risk assessment during the quoting or underwriting process.

“This year has shown us all that the risk of wildfire is increasing at a rapid pace, and that understanding that risk is critical to running a profitable insurance practice,” said Elizabeth Del Ferro, Vice President, Partner GTM at Duck Creek Technologies. “RedZone’s wildfire underwriting and portfolio management solutions are providing the foundation for carriers, MGAs, and reinsurers to build profitable portfolios in this area, and Duck Creek is thrilled to welcome them into our rapidly-growing partner ecosystem.”

About RedZone

RedZone provides smart intelligence on natural disasters. Its wildfire underwriting and portfolio management solutions are providing the foundation for carriers, MGAs and reinsurers to build profitable portfolios throughout the Western US. Learn more at www.redzone.co.

About Duck Creek

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

