Reed Davis, #1 Best-selling Author and founder of FDN reveals the secret of stopping the seemingly endless cycle of trial-and-error in healing chronic pain.

—

If you’ve been experiencing unwanted health issues for way too long and made numerous failed attempts to resolve them, then you’re caught in the “cycle of trial-and-error.” Maybe it’s time to end that cycle once and for all by getting on the proven pathway to health that has helped thousands of others just like you. By taking the steps we discovered in over ten years of clinical work, you’ll not only identify multiple healing opportunities, but you can also leverage those observations with out time-honored and trademarked self-healing journey.

You don’t need to know all the root causes; you just have to know the steps to having an effect upon them. Getting and staying healthy is a process that requires uncovering obstacles to healing and creatively overcoming them using the general principles of health building.

If you’re walking around grumpy for no reason, you’re not satisfied, and you’re craving things, then you’re not eating the right food and macro-nutrient ratios. That’s your body telling you the previous meal was not right for you. Most likely, the protein, fat, and carb ratios were off.

Source: The Gap: Simple Steps to Reclaim Your Health and Reverse Most Chronic Diseases

How does FDN help clients?

“Susan” completely overcame her vicious two-year battle with the hives when she finally started looking for the cause instead of just taking steroids for the symptoms, which had made her gain 40 pounds in two years and left her feeling miserable and hopeless. After running our labs and understanding what she needed to do, she soon told her doctor she was off the medication, losing weight, taking hot showers and working out to the point of perspiration, which she had not done in two years even on the meds. Best of all - no more hives! We can all imagine how great she felt and how it feels to be the last practitioner she needed to see to get her life back.

We asked Reed What does it feel like to be a Bestselling Author:

I take everything in stride and only hope that it helps to fulfill my mission.

How to join FDN?

Reed and his team are going across the country to many events and conferences in the biohacking and alternative health space presenting our signature talk, “Intelopathy: Unmasking the Health Space.” You’re invited to come and enjoy the events and camaraderie of your peers and learn effective strategies and methods along with your fellow health seekers.

FDN Summer Open House - Functional Diagnostic Nutrition

About Us: Reed Davis, Founder of FDN, is a Board-Certified Holistic Health Practitioner (HHP), a Certified Nutritional Therapist (CNT), and expert in functional lab testing and holistic lifestyle medicine. He is the Founder of Functional Diagnostic Nutrition® (FDN) Certification Course with over 4,000 graduates in 50 countries. Reed served as the Health Director at a Wellness Center in Southern California for over 10 years and with over 10,000 clients, is one of the most experienced clinicians in his field. Reed serves on the Advisory Board of the American Natural Wellness Coaches Board and the American Association of Natural Wellness Coaches. He lives in the US and when not teaching the FDN Certification Course he is usually found gardening or riding motorcycles.

Contact Info:

Name: Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Certification Course

Email: Send Email

Organization: Functional Diagnostic Nutrition® (FDN) Certification Course

Address: 6180 Brent Thurman Way Las Vegas, Nevada, 89148

Phone: 1-877-767-1558 ext. 1

Website: http://www.functionaldiagnosticnutrition.com



Video URL: https://youtu.be/GfLivP9FRbg

Release ID: 89076886

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.