Reed Tradex Vietnam Organized SIE and VME 2021

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reed Tradex Vietnam in co-operation with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Hanoi and Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE), Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOIT) to organize the digital opening ceremony of the 02 annual international exhibitions: The 9th Vietnam-Japan Supporting Industries (SIE) and Vietnam Manufacturing Expo (VME) 2021, will be held ONLINE from 15 to 17 September 2021 as 1st digital edition.



Mr. Do Thang Hai, Deputy Minister - Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOIT), delivered speech: "The Ministry of Industry and Trade believes that this series of exhibitions will continue to bring practical opportunities for businesses in the supporting industries in Vietnam to approach and update with new market trends, innovative achievements and technologies." From the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam, Mr. Daisuke Okabe, Minister, shared welcome speech: "This is the first time the 02 international exhibitions are organized in the form of an online format and in the 2nd session of the Opening Ceremony, there will be the Panel discussion for business consulting, support for manufacturers and supporting industries firms."

The Chief Representative of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Hanoi, Mr. Takeo Nakajima, emphasized: "During SIE 2017 and 2019 in Hanoi, 136 Japanese and Vietnamese enterprises participated and achieved more than 8,500 trading agreements, the total value of contracts was 3.8 million USD. In 2021, from the Japanese business side, there will be 12 big enterprises and 8 small and medium enterprises in transport equipment, electric-electronics and other enterprises in manufacturing." Mr. Vu Trong Tai, General Manager, Reed Tradex Vietnam, representative of the Organizing Committee - VME 2021 shared: "VME 2021 will play the role as 'connection gate' for exhibitors and visitors, importers and exporters, distributors, buyers and sellers from all over the world under the theme Factory of the Future. At the exhibitor's online booths, many products, advanced industrial machinery, and equipment will be showcased."

To support the local and SMEs, the USAID LinkSME Project will join hands in supporting Vietnamese SME manufacturers to participate in the global supply chain. With the participation of exhibitors from more than 10 countries/regions and over 100 famous brands from Japan, USA, Korea, Mainland China, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Germany, Russia, India during three days from 15-17 September 2021, there will be series of seminars, advanced technology updates and the complimentary Panel discussion for business consulting, under the Business Innovation Zone Project, initiated by Reed Tradex since 2020 to support businesses to recover during and after Covid-19. For more details, please visit: www.vme-expo.com

Sophie Kim Tho

Phone Number: +84-93-777-2297

Email: tho.le@reedtradex.vn