Refine Packaging Launches New Website

Refine Packaging, a leading custom box packaging manufacturer, today announced the launch of its new website, www.refinepackaging.com. The customizable packaging firm has operated and scaled significantly over the past five years but has never fully updated its website, which was simple and functional yet sparse.



The site now features hundreds of new products from 30+ new industries, search functionality for all blog posts and products, a customer success stories section, detailed FAQ section, downloadable ebook, email newsletter functionality, dozens of new blog articles, customer testimonials, photo inspiration gallery, artwork guidelines, additional raw material variations, among other significant improvements. These updates will make it even easier for customers to find relevant products and answers to their nuanced questions.



“We’re thrilled to roll out our new product offerings and capabilities online, a new website was long overdue” said Alex Jasin, co-founder and partner at Refine Packaging. “Delivering an easy and transparent packaging process is at the core of our philosophy, it’s essential that our website stands as a reflection of our values. We surveyed a large portion of our customer base and internal team, carefully listened to their feedback regarding areas of website improvement, then strategized and implemented a working digital solution that reflects our goals, commitment, and growth within the packaging industry.”



Refine Packaging has invited visitors and customers to explore the new website.



About Us: Refine Packaging makes it simple for businesses to design and order custom boxes and affordable packaging online. As one of America’s leading wholesale packaging and custom box partners, Refine Packaging helps leading B2B customers to get more quality from their custom packaging for less spend. Refine Packaging proudly serves 30+ industries with low minimums and quick turnaround to help beautify packaging everywhere. The firm is on a mission to guide retail beginners through the packaging world through an educational custom packaging blog. To learn more about Refine Packaging, chat with a live support specialist and ask for a free quote today at www.refinepackaging.com.

