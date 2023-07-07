Refined Fashion Art Photography Released by Tess Mann Haute Couture

Extensive fashion art photography series by Barrett Dennison featuring select designs from the Tess Mann Haute Couture label has been released for public viewing.

The Tess Mann Haute Couture label recently launched an art photography series featuring select pieces from the label’s latest collection’s designs photographed by Barrett Dennison at The Parthenon in Nashville, Tennessee. Despite its initial intention of marketing fashion, this particular project has been recognized for its artistic value by several international publications, pushing the boundaries between advertising and art. As time has passed, fashion photography has evolved its own distinct aesthetic, where clothing and style are elevated through the use of captivating locations and narratives.



The current Tess Mann Haute Couture collection is titled New Discovery, a curated collection that has utilized designs from previous collections by Tess Mann and re-imagined based on clients' feedback from over the years. The collection is now available for wholesale purchase to retail bridal stores internationally. Additionally, brides-to-be can work directly with the designer and purchase from Tess Mann’s atelier in Cookeville, Tennessee.



Several photos from this series still have not been released. Publications interested in covering the Tess Mann Haute Couture photo series at The Parthenon should reach out to the label’s PR management, Meredith Corning, by emailing meredith (at) meredithcorning (dot) com.



“Location scouting for a fashion shoot began with the idea that the location needed to be grand in scale, romantic, and luxurious. The Parthenon, being close by in Nashville, Tennessee, came onto my radar relatively quickly. Its massive columns, beautifully designed bronze doors, and scale seemed to hit all the right points for a fashion shoot location. The Parthenon would set the scene to properly display the New Discovery collection and highlight the true haute couture collection at a level it deserved,” says Tess Mann, fashion designer for Tess Mann Haute Couture.



Photo Shoot Creative Team



Fashion Designer: Tess Mann Haute Couture

Photography: Barrett Dennison/El Osito Films

Creative Director: Tess Mann

Lighting Specialist: Corey Allen

Public Relations: Meredith Corning PR

Models: Haley McClaren, Joslyne Jackson and Shifa Maryyam



About Tess Mann Haute Couture: Tess Mann is the fashion designer behind the Tess Mann Haute Couture and Couture by Tess labels in addition to owning a bridal boutique under the name, Couture by Tess Bridal. Tess has been in the bridal industry since 2013. Prior to her formal entry into the industry, she had been designing since she was a young teenager, however chose a different career path in order to serve her country for over twenty years as a federal officer. In September 2018, Tess became a US Trademark Designer with her designs being protected by the US Patent Office. After serving the Memphis, Tennessee area for a little over six years in the bridal industry, Tess and her husband, Joe, opened Couture By Tess Bridal on 31 W. Broad Street in Cookeville, Tennessee in November of 2019. Tess is also the talk show host of Couture Chats with Tess on Youtube where she interviews fashion, fine arts and event industry professionals in her bridal boutique's parlor.





