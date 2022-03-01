Refinitiv Celebrates Achievements of Vietnam's FX Community

Best Market Maker: Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank Most Active Bank: Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank Most Volume Traded: Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank Best Newcomer (new): BNP Paribas - Ho Chi Minh City Branch Vietnam

(new): BNP Paribas - Ho Chi Minh City Branch Vietnam Best FXall Taker (new): Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam

(new): Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam Top 5 Volume Traded:

1



Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank



2



Vietnam Export Import Bank



3



Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank



4



Ho Chi Minh Development Commercial Joint Stock Bank



5



Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank





About Refinitiv, an LSEG business

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 1 March 2022 - Refinitiv, an LSEG business , has announced the winners of its FX Trading Awards 2022 for Vietnam’s trading community. The FX Awards aim to promote transparency and liquidity in the Vietnamese foreign exchange market and to recognize its importance to the broader economy. Award winners were determined based on trading activity on Refinitiv’s FX trading platforms.Refinitiv launched its leading global electronic trading Matching service in Vietnam in 2019, as emerging markets in the Asia region continue to develop their financial markets and digitise FX trading capabilities. The launch represented Vietnam’s first electronic marketplace for the trading of VND.Foreign exchange remains one of the world’s most actively traded asset classes. The average daily volume (ADV) of foreign exchange trading across Refinitiv’s FX platforms globally totaled $491 billion in January 2022, with the average daily volume for spot trading at $97 billion.“We would like to extend our congratulations to all the winners recognised at the award ceremony . This marks the second year of our FX Awards in Vietnam and we are delighted to celebrate the strong support we have seen from the local trading community. As one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, Refinitiv is committed to the further development of FX markets in Vietnam. We are making significant investments in our trading venues as well as our new generation desktop platform called ‘Workspace for FX Trading’ to help with this journey,” said Nigel Fuller, Sales Director, FX Trading, Asia at Refinitiv.The 2022 Vietnam FX Award Winners are as follows:For further information on Refinitiv’s FX solutions, visit here

