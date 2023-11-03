Reflecting On 33 Years Of Success And Valuable Lessons As A Solvent Recycling Equipment Leader

Now celebrating its 33rd anniversary, NexGen Enviro Systems Inc. looks back on tough trials and unshakable strengths. The leader in solvent recovery equipment commemorates its beginnings, its most enduring lessons, and the principles it carries into the future.

Now marking its 33rd year in business, NexGen Enviro Systems reflects on its origins and a longstanding commitment to its mission. With this anniversary, the solvent recycling and industrial cleaning equipment supplier celebrates over three decades of perseverance, continuous innovation, and customer satisfaction.



As a small startup founded in 1990 by Michael Robbins, NexGen Enviro Systems asserted its strengths from the beginning. Dedication, adaptability, and pride through expertise and customer service have been critical to its lasting success. But that success did not come without true tests and steep hurdles.



Financial uncertainties, fierce market competition, and tough demands placed on a small team are common struggles for any new business. NexGen Enviro Systems found no exemption from these obstacles in its earliest years.



Being a provider of complex solvent recovery equipment, industrial cleaning machinery, and other sophisticated solutions requires continuous navigation of regulations and compliance. This called for deep and comprehensive knowledge-building and constant adaptability, which NexGen Enviro Systems was fast to embody. The resulting flexibility, endurance, and expertise were part of what defined the company early on and continue to be foundational to this day.



NexGen Enviro Systems attests that the greatest challenges are seeds for lasting growth and opportunities to thrive. While there’s no single secret to its success, the company has emphasized that customer focus, innovation, efficiency, employee development, flexibility, and unwavering perseverance are integral to its hard-won prosperity.



According to NexGen Enviro Systems Vice President, Jason Robbins, “Over the past 33 years, we've grown from a small startup into an industry leader. Our journey has been marked by challenges, innovation, and unwavering dedication. We've learned that success is not just about surviving, but thriving through innovation, efficient operations, and most importantly, by always putting our customers first. As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to the next 33 years of continued growth and success, driven by the same principles that brought us here.”



As NexGen Enviro Systems sets its sights on new horizons, technologies, and markets, the company carries a character-defining history and an ongoing appreciation of the employees, clients, partners, and supporters who have been part of its story.



About Us: NexGen Enviro Systems Inc. is a leading provider of industrial cleaning and solvent recovery equipment. The company has been a trusted resource for aerospace, automotive, boat building, cabinet manufacturers, defense contractors, electronics, flexographic printing, furniture manufacturers and restorers, and other industrial companies seeking safer, more sustainable, and economical operations.

