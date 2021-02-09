Refresh and recharge: Let the magic of music bring you peace of mind via JOOX

HONG KONG, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The practice of meditation has become a trend, with more people now seeking to attain mindfulness and attract positivity in their daily lives. Online search trends show that breathing exercises, meditation and relaxing music for calming down the nerves were in great demand recently[1], which should be of little surprise given how the pandemic has affected all of us around the world. So why shouldn't we tap into the magic of music to keep ourselves happy, especially now when it is much more accessible? You can enjoy countless pieces of music provided by streaming platforms like JOOX anytime, anywhere.

A research study[2] discovered that music has helped people deal with burnout and depression during the pandemic – a cure from COVID-related stress and sadness.

Music, exercise and entertainment were found to be the three most potent stress relievers. Among which, music was the one that lessened despair signs.

was the one that lessened despair signs. People can easily alleviate their pressure through music activities such as singing, dancing, enjoying an instrument, or even simply listening to a favorite playlist.

such as singing, dancing, enjoying an instrument, or even simply listening to a favorite playlist. Music is also said to have a beneficial effect on brain chemicals such as dopamine, which is linked to feelings of pleasure, and oxytocin, the so-called "love hormone."

To help you ease your everyday worries, JOOX – Asia's most dedicated platform, offers a wide range of music and entertainment features that can bring you peace of mind, with over 30 million songs in its library that includes relaxing and refreshing music that can accompany your meditation.

After reinvigorating your heart and mind through relaxation, you can turn your energy back up through singing and dancing with your idols with JOOX's karaoke feature, or while watching countless local, K-Pop and international music live shows within the app!

In addition, JOOX users can also listen to podcasts discussing a variety of topics, such as mental health improvement. What more can you ask for?



Enjoy JOOX’s karaoke feature, which allows you to sing and dance with your favorite singers.



Watch countless local, K-Pop and international music live shows within the app. Some contents are curated by JOOX and exclusively for its users.

Get a steady stream of the best music and entertainment on JOOX this year to energize and refresh yourself! What's more, JOOX has something in store early in 2021, bringing you a brand-new experience that will redefine what it truly means to be an entertainment platform made for everyone.

Wanna relieve your stress? Check out the recommended playlists only on JOOX and cheer yourself up!

Need music to get you through the day? Everything you need is in JOOX! Enjoy your choice of music anytime, anywhere by downloading JOOX mobile or desktop app on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or access the JOOX website.

Download now to start your premium music journey today!

About JOOX

JOOX is a music app made for music lovers. With more than 30 million songs in its music library from all over the world, JOOX connects you to your favourite artists, songs, albums and personalized playlists. Users can discover great new music with recommended songs and radio stations that fit your taste and mood. JOOX is now available on iOS, Android and Desktop (Windows/Mac), allowing users to enjoy a free high quality music experience anytime, anywhere.