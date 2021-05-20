Regent Pacific's Deep Longevity Announces Partnership with LifeHub & LifeClinic in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Pacific Group Limited ("Regent Pacific" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 0575.HK)'s wholly owned Deep Longevity, Inc, a leading provider of deep biomarkers of aging and longevity is pleased to announce a collaboration with LifeHub and LifeClinic to deploy an extensive range of AI-powered aging clocks to explore the effectiveness of longevity interventions including lifestyle choices and drug regimens.

Based in Hong Kong, LifeHub and LifeClinic are leading Functional Medicine-based Medical Wellness and Medical Clinic facilities in the region. They take a science-based approach to Health Optimisation and Longevity by addressing their clients' physiological imbalances that can stem from nutritional deficiencies, hormonal issues, or build up of toxic environmental pollutants.

As part of the partnership, LifeHub and LifeClinic medical professionals are being engaged in advanced research with Deep Longevity and trained in deep aging clocks to provide their clients with biological age reports to customize their clients' wellness journeys.

Deep Longevity aging clocks are supported by a number of academic publications that are summarized in a recent review titled "BioHorology and biomarkers of aging: Current state-of-the-art, challenges, and opportunities".

Biological Aging clocks are a new holistic biomarker of health and wellbeing that reflect the biological age of the person, and not their passport age. These markers are usually much more predictive of mortality and can be used for early disease diagnosis, prevention, clinical trial management and in insurance applications. Deep Longevity is the original inventor of deep aging clocks - biomarkers of aging using deep learning and has granted patents on the technology.

"I am delighted that we will be able to use Deep Longevity's advanced aging clocks to track improvements to Health and Longevity through LifeHub and LifeClinic's unique range of products and treatment programs", said Dr Jonathan Seah, Chairman of LifeHub and LifeClinic.

"The traditional approach to preventative medicine is focused on preventing disease by diagnosing the symptoms early or reducing the risks of disease. AI-guided longevity medicine goes much further than that by focusing on tracking the person's rates of aging at many levels, on the identification of longevity bottlenecks, and on utilizing the latest advances in science and technology to slow down or potentially even reverse biological and psychological aging. We are very happy to have both LifeHub and LifeClinic join the rapidly growing network of our research and clinical partners focused on providing customers with extra years of productive and happy life", said Dr Alex Zhavoronkov, Chief Longevity Officer of Deep Longevity Inc. He is especially excited by the "Starbucks model" that LifeHub is applying to both longevity procedures and clinic design. "You can walk in, get tested before and during treatment programs like nutrient IV drips, diet and supplement regimens, to check progress in a scientific way."

About Regent Pacific (Stock code: 0575.HK)

Regent Pacific is a diversified investment group based in Hong Kong currently holding various corporate and strategic investments focusing on the healthcare, wellness and life sciences sectors. The Group has a strong track record of investments and has returned approximately US$298 million to shareholders in the 23 years of financial reporting since its initial public offering in May 1997.

https://www.regentpac.com/

About Deep Longevity, Inc

Deep Longevity is wholly owned by Regent Pacific (SEHK:0575.HK), whose shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Deep Longevity is developing explainable artificial intelligence systems to track the rate of aging at the molecular, cellular, tissue, organ, system, physiological, and psychological levels. It is also developing systems for the emerging field of longevity medicine enabling physicians to make better decisions on the interventions that may slow down, or reverse the aging processes. Deep Longevity developed Longevity as a Service (LaaS)© solution to integrate multiple deep biomarkers of aging dubbed "deep aging clocks" to provide a universal multifactorial measure of human biological age. Originally incubated by Insilico Medicine, Deep Longevity started its independent journey in 2020 after securing a round of funding from the most credible venture capitalists specializing in biotechnology, longevity, and artificial intelligence. ETP Ventures, Human Longevity and Performance Impact Venture Fund, BOLD Capital Partners, Longevity Vision Fund, LongeVC, co-founder of Oculus, Michael Antonov, and other expert AI and biotechnology investors supported the company. Deep Longevity established a research partnership with one of the most prominent longevity organizations, Human Longevity, Inc. to provide a range of aging clocks to the network of advanced physicians and researchers.

https://deeplongevity.com/

About LifeHub & LifeClinic

LifeClinic is a leading Medical Anti-Aging clinic in Hong Kong that uses Functional and Swiss Biological Medicine to help clients maintain their highest levels of mental, physical and emotional function by reducing illness and degeneration that would normally come with aging. They believe that Aging is not inevitable. LifeClinic's international team of medical doctors and health practitioners provide personalised treatment programs to optimise health through interventions such as diet, nutritional optimisation, supplements and bio-identical hormones. They help clients function better at a cellular level by reducing the negative burden of any toxic environmental or heavy metals build-up, and help relieve common aging ailments such as chronic fatigue, poor sleep, memory concerns, weak digestion and low sex drive. For clients who already have aging diseases like diabetes, heart disease and cancer, they provide integrative and innovative solutions to address the underlying causes and restore optimal health. LifeClinic also provides aesthetic anti-aging services including laser, injectables and regenerative skin and hair programs. https://lifeclinic.com.hk

LifeHub is the first Lifestyle Medical Wellness company whose sole focus is to empower and educate everyone to maintain optimal health as they age, through easy-access, on-the-spot assessments, specialised functional medicine tests and guided nutritional supplements all provided from convenient locations. In addition to a range of medically-designed tests, nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals, LifeHub also provides IV and IM treatments via its medical partners, providing a one-stop shop for all Aging concerns. LifeHub in Hong Kong is located in Central, at 33 Wellington Street. https://thelifehub.com

BioHorology and biomarkers of aging: Current state-of-the-art, challenges, and opportunities [https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1568163719302582]

