Regent Taipei Prioritizes Your Wellbeing

Strengthening Epidemic Prevention Measures with UVC Disinfection Installation

TAIPEI, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Taiwan lifts restrictions and indoor dining resumes in Taipei and New Taipei City, Regent Taipei has collaborated with LEDTECH Electronics Corporation, a world-renowned semiconductor lighting company, to enhance the hotel's epidemic preventative measures and allow guests to enjoy indoor dining at their leisure. Regent Taipei installed BioLED 365 Care in common areas' ventilation outlets like elevators, restaurants, restrooms, and gym to ensure that guests can breathe high-quality air. This device uses ultraviolet light, which is known to be an effective disinfectant for air, water, and non-porous surfaces. At Regent Taipei, the safety and well-being of our guests and staff are always our top priority. Regent has enforced visible partitions, seating arrangements designed for social distance, protective equipment, constant cleaning and disinfection, hygiene control of ingredients and preparation processes by Food Safety & Hygiene Lab, and most importantly, sterilization control of the air conditioning system. Regent Taipei has adopted a three-pronged approach that creates the highest standard of epidemic prevention measures while providing a safe and worry-free environment for all guests.

With the resumption of indoor dining, Regent Taipei will further strengthen epidemic prevention measures by fully complying with Taiwan Centers for Disease Control's regulations and addressing several recommendations from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Thorough inspections are conducted on the three main points of cleaning, disinfection, and ventilation control. In addition to implementing disinfection measures and thorough cleaning of common areas, hygiene and cleanliness of the ventilation system are improved through regular maintenance, which is one of the main focuses of the current enhanced prevention measures. The CDC emphasized that control of the ventilation system is important because it can improve air quality and reduce the risk of indoor spread of the virus.

Many foreign governments have also implemented strict air quality and ventilation control measures to minimize the possibility of the indoor spread of the virus. For example, Hong Kong requires ultraviolet lighting and air purification technology to be installed in rooms with air exchange of fewer than 6 times per hour to ensure good air quality. Japan and Singapore also encourage companies to take epidemic prevention measures, which include ventilation controls, to ensure the health and safety of employees. For this reason, Regent Taipei has partnered with Taiwan's leading semiconductor lighting manufacturer, LEDTECH Electronics Corporation, to introduce the contactless-BioLED 365 Care UV Antibacterial Technology that was developed by LEDTECH's UV LED business unit. Regent Taipei is the first five-star hotel in Taiwan to install the highest quality antibacterial technology in its common areas.

This patented technology uses UVC light to destroy the DNA and RNA of microorganisms while inhibiting the growth of viruses, bacteria, mold, and more. BioLED 365 Care has an antibacterial efficacy of 99% and is installed in ventilation outlets. All air blown out is first sterilized, which improves air quality and reduces bacterial growth. At the same time, this non-contact technology does not harm the human body, does not cause allergic reactions, and does not contain chemical pollutants.

In addition to the ventilation control system, a US military-grade infrared thermal imaging thermometer is installed in the lobby for temperature control. Automatic alcohol spray sanitizers are located in the lobby, common areas, and at all entrances and exits. To further strengthen prevention measures, elevators are disinfected once an hour, and hallways are disinfected at least four times a day. With the resumption of indoor dining, acrylic partitions with seating arrangements designed for social distance will be installed in addition to crowd control. Only personalized meals are offered and all guests must provide their contact information.

Regent Taipei's Food Safety & Hygiene Lab inspects and tests all food ingredients and products to perform source identification. All colleagues and staff are required to have their temperature taken and wear the necessary protective equipment - surgical masks, gloves, and eye protection. As the epidemic situation in Taiwan changes, Regent Taipei's epidemic prevention measures are adjusted accordingly. The highest standards are applied to all procedures to ensure the safety of all guests and staff.

Silks Group Introduction:

Founded in 1990, Silks Hotel Group (the former FIH Regent Group) is one of the top Asia-based hotel management companies as well as the largest and most profitable hotel group listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The Group currently owns and operates the international luxury hotel Regent Taipei and five diverse hotel brands: the cultural luxury lifestyle hotel brand Silks Place; the hot spring resort Wellspring by Silks; the art and design focused boutique Silks Club; the crossover urban resort Silks X; and the midscale stylish hotel chain Just Sleep. In addition to hotel business, Silks Hotel Group also expands its footprint in the Food and Beverage and Fast-Food industry, operating restaurants in the Taiwan Palace Museum and other renowned attractions.