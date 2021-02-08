TAIPEI, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pandemic continues, Regent Taipei of Silks Hotel Group has upgraded its pandemic fighting standards to those parallel with a government recognized quarantine hotel, increased cleaning intensity and frequency and contact information recording for each hotel outlet. Regent Taipei has even invested in greatly in military-grade infrared thermal image thermometer to provide smooth, efficient and accurate entrance temperature checking for guests, to provide hotel guests and employees the safe environment amidst the pandemic.



Regent Taipei upgrades Pandemic Fighting Measures with military grade equipment for the safest guest environment

As the holiday season approaches, Regent Taipei installed U.S. military grade FLIR T350 infrared thermal image thermometer, a sensitive and accurate machinery to detect the most accurate temperatures as guests walk past entrances. This same machine is used at the Executive Yuan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Silks Palace, Airport MRT and National Taiwan University Hospital, Tri-Service General Hospital and many other government agencies and hospitals.

Public health and sanitation experts approved cleaning and sanitation best practice continues to be implemented the Group Health Safety Head not only monitors Regent, Silks, Wellspring by Silks, Justsleep's sanitation work, but also launches the Reassurance plan to provide the highest and most stringent standard for cleaning and disinfection.

Rooms, restaurant, public area and back office all have varied cleaning best practices. For rooms, all keys are placed in the ultraviolet disinfecting machine to be disinfected before given to guests, each room is deep-cleaned, air conditioning filter changed, ntire room disinfected by ultraviolet light before the guest stay, pamphlets digitized, and hotpots disinfected multiple times (switches, handles, touchscreen, electronic devices etc).

Restaurant associates records each dining group's contact information and seating, while Regent Taipei's food safety lab check and tests all food ingredients and products to execute source recording. Buffet dishes all have transparent protection and every fifteen minutes, buffet public utensils are changed. Staff reminds guests to wear masks, disinfect chairs and tables periodically, and prepare take-out food safety cards to recording dish making time and dining guidance with key employee signatures.

Lastly, public area utilizes military-grade infrared thermal image thermometer for temperature checks, alcohol dispenser are readily available and elevators are deep cleaned, while floor cleaning frequency will be doubled. Gym and pool will be cleaned frequently while back office employees will take temperature daily and wear masks.