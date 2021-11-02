Regent Taipei Wins Three Global Prestigious Awards

TAIPEI, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Taipei has received three esteemed titles awarded by the renowned World Travel Awards and World Spa Awards. Regent Taipei has won two World Travel Awards, the "Taiwan's Leading Business Hotel 2021" and the "Taiwan's Leading Hotel Suite 2021", and Regent Taipei's Wellspring Spa has won "World Spa Awards: Taiwan's Best Hotel Spa 2021" for six years consecutively since 2016.



Regent Taipei's Presidential Suite Living Room

The World Travel Awards and World Spa Awards are some of the most prestigious and competitive awards as their brands are recognized as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence. The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to "acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries". The results follow a tedious long search for the world's top hospitality brands while were cast by industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in the category named as the winner. Regent Taipei is proud to win the "Taiwan's Leading Business Hotel 2021" as our Presidential Suite has won the "Taiwan's Leading Hotel Suite 2021".

The World Spa Awards commemorates excellence in the spa and wellness industry. To be able to win this prestigious award against such fierce competition is truly a difficult feat. The Oscars of the Spa industry – World Spa Awards has revealed its 2021 winners; Regent Taipei's Wellspring Spa, with its premier treatments and five-star service, has won the "Taiwan's Best Hotel Spa" for consecutively six years since 2016. With this award, Wellspring SPA has not only garnered international visibility for Regent Taipei, but also Taiwan itself – firmly placing Taiwan on the international travel scene.

Regent Taipei has always firmly believed in "Bring the Best of the World to Taiwan and Bring the Best of Taiwan to the World"; therefore, despite the pandemic, providing top quality service while ensuring a safe environment for all has always been a top priority. While navigating through this pandemic, Regent Taipei has strengthened the epidemic prevention measures by installing the ultraviolet disinfecting light technology, BioLED 365 Care, and enforced many more measures. On September 1st, Regent Taipei and Just Sleep Ximen received the Safe Travel Stamp issued by WTTC and officially became a member of the MICE Safe Travel Reception Service Chain. Silks Hotel Group receiving the WTTC Safe Travel Stamp highlights our continuous effort to put guests' health and safety at the forefront during this pandemic.

Silks Group Introduction:

Founded in 1990, Silks Hotel Group (the former FIH Regent Group) is one of the top Asia-based hotel management companies as well as the largest and most profitable hotel group listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The Group currently owns and operates the international luxury hotel Regent Taipei and five diverse hotel brands: the cultural luxury lifestyle hotel brand Silks Place; the hot spring resort Wellspring by Silks; the art and design focused boutique Silks Club; the crossover urban resort Silks X; and the midscale stylish hotel chain Just Sleep. In addition to hotel business, Silks Hotel Group also expands its footprint in the Food and Beverage and Fast-Food industry.