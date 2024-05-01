Regenus Center Launches 'Recovery Club' at East Hanover Wellness Center to Transform Holistic Health

Explore transformative health at the new Regenus Center in East Hanover Wellness Center. Start with a complimentary consultation aimed at increasing energy, reducing inflammation, and alleviating pain in 90 days. Experience a holistic approach to a more vibrant life.

—

Mariahna Suzan and John Allen Mollenhauer have launched the Regenus Center, a trailblazing recovery club aimed at fostering health resilience and high performance. This unique facility stands as a haven for those grappling with the challenges of modern life, offering advanced, non-invasive regenerative therapies that help you bounce back from excess stress, fatigue, and pain. Photobiomodulation (PBM) therapy, also known as red-light therapy, is a key feature of the Regenus Center's holistic approach to health and wellness.

Mariahna Suzan and John Allen Mollenhauer, the entrepreneurial forces behind the Regenus Center, are committed to the therapeutic potential of light energy in promoting swift, natural recovery processes. "Introducing PBM red light therapy, along with other non-invasive techniques, represents a significant milestone in our comprehensive health and performance strategy," said Suzan. "PBM therapy targets cellular rejuvenation, accelerating energy production and tissue repair, and effectively tackling everything from fatigue and inflammation to chronic pain and acute conditions."

John Allen Mollenhauer's journey through chronic pain, resulting from intense physical activity and the demands of entrepreneurship, led him to the remarkable benefits of PBM therapy. "The transformation I experienced after just a few sessions was profoundly life-altering," he shared. "It spurred me to further develop a lifestyle strategy centered on self-renewal, which is now integral to the Regenus Center's philosophy."

Beyond photobiomodulation, the Regenus Center stands as a true "Recovery Club," offering a suite of cutting-edge services. These include Exercise with Oxygen Training (EWOT) to enhance the effects of Red-Light Therapy and provide an affordable alternative to hyperbaric oxygen therapies for those seeking oxygen therapy for recovery.

Additionally, PBM Laser treatments are designed to stimulate mitochondrial activity and collagen production, thereby accelerating recovery, and providing relief from pain and discomfort as well as anti-aging benefits. BioEnergetic Scans are available to identify areas of the body that need support, complemented by pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy, infrared sauna sessions, lymphatic compression, and resonant frequency therapy. The center also innovates on traditional practices with methods like cold plunge and sauna, in the world-class “57/11™ contrast therapy protocol, while modern detoxification techniques, include IV Nutrient Infusion Therapy. Healthy, Performance Lifestyle® coaching, rounds out a comprehensive framework for Revitalizing, the company's signature program.

Embark on a transformative health journey that starts with revitalizing your body, with a complimentary consultation at the Regenus Center, personalized to help you increase your energy, alleviate inflammation, and find relief from pain in 90 days.

Location and Contact Information: Located at 37 Mt. Pleasant Avenue, Suite #3, East Hanover, N.J., the Regenus Center welcomes visitors six days a week, providing flexible scheduling for early morning and evening appointments. Discover the center's pioneering and visionary approach to "Revitalizing" wellness at https://regenuscenter.com/ or call (862) 295-1620.

﻿﻿

About the company: From advanced Photobiomodulation light therapy to tailored bio-individualized recovery protocols, Regenus Center is ideal for those aiming to overcome inflammation, fatigue, and burnout. At Regenus Center, we blend science, energy, and human performance to create transformative life experiences.

Contact Info:

Name: John Allen Mollenhauer

Email: Send Email

Organization: Regenus Center

Address: 37 Mt. Pleasant Ave., East Hanover, New Jersey 07936

Phone: 862-295-1620

Website: https://regenuscenter.com/services/performance-lifestyle-coaching/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZL5i0QTsA0

Release ID: 89128195

If there are any deficiencies, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release, we kindly request that you promptly inform us by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team is committed to addressing any identified issues within 8 hours to guarantee the delivery of accurate and reliable content to our esteemed readers.