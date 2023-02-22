Regional to Global: The role of Latin America in the global energy agenda

The first “Regional to Global” conference was organized in Punta del Este to discuss the role of Latin America in the world energy agenda.

—

The Global Energy Association held the first ever “Regional to Global” conference in Latin America. The event was held at the crossroads of the MERCOSUR integration association (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay) in the Uruguayan city of Punta del Este and was dedicated to the role of Latin America in the world energy and the prospects of using clean energy sources in the region.

Alfonso Blanco, the Executive Secretary of the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE), Fitzgerald Cantero, the National Director for Energy in the Uruguay Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mining, and Vadim Titov, the President of Rusatom – International Network, participated in the first session called “Latin America in World Energy Agenda.”

In his speech, Alfonso Blanco mentioned the current state of affairs and the development prospects of the energy sector in Latin America in the context of the global supply crisis. “The energy programs of our countries should be aimed both at passing the energy transition and diversifying energy sources and promoting socio-economic development and improving the living standards of the citizens of our countries,” he said.

Latin America will demonstrate a growing demand for energy sources

The second session was dedicated to the challenges of clean energy availability in the region and nuclear energy development in Latin America. It was moderated by Lorena Di Chiara, a research fellow from Energy and Sustainable Development Observatory at the Catholic University (Uruguay). The discussion engaged the following distinguished figures: Kaushik Rajashekara (University of Houston); Ruben Chaer (Uruguay’s Electricity Market Administration); Gonzalo Casaravilla (National Department of Power Plants and Electricity Transmission of Uruguay); Ivan Dybov (Nuclear Industry Development), and William Byun (Asia Renewables).

Overall, the conference showed that in the coming years, Latin America would demonstrate a growing demand for energy sources that combine low emissions and security of energy supply, including nuclear generation, as well as solar, wind, and hydropower. This applies both to the most densely populated agglomerations of the region, which are increasing energy demand due to economic growth, and to remote areas that need uninterrupted power supply while isolated from the public grid.

