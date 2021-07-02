Registration for HICOOL 2021 Global Entrepreneurship Competition concluded, over 4,000 global projects are in head-to-head Competition

BEIJING, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the registration for HICOOL 2021 Global Entrepreneurship Competition has concluded. After two months of project solicitation, the total number of projects registered has reached 4,018, a year-on-year increase of 98.32% compared with 2,026 of last year. A total of 5,077 applicants from 5 major competition regions of 84 countries and regions will compete with each other, among which 25% are foreign nationals. In the next two months, competitors will compete for the final prize through a series of competitions including preliminaries, semi-finals and finals.

The number of startups registered for the competition has increased compared with the same period of last year. Geographically, 3,051 projects are from the Asia-Pacific region, 520 from Europe, 339 from North America, and 70 from Oceania.

Compared with that of HICOOL 2020, this year's competition opened up the domestic group for the first time. Statistics showed that the number of overseas registrations is 2,115, accounting for 53% of the total. The number of domestic registrations is 1,903, accounting for 47% of the total. Among them, areas such as the new generation of information technology, healthcare, artificial intelligence/fintech are still the mainstream in this year's competition.

A total of 3,208 projects registered this year are in maker group, accounting for 80%. 810 projects are in growth group, accounting for 20%. Compared with those of the last year, all of them have presented a steady growth.

In terms of the talent data, 5,077 participants this year come from 84 countries and regions including China, the United States, Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Canada, Australia, Israel, Finland, South Korea, Japan, India, Singapore, covering many core countries and cities around the world.

In terms of the participants' academic background, 20% are doctoral degree holders and 33% are master degree holders. In addition, participants maintain a high academic background as a whole, graduating from world-class universities such as MIT, Oxford University and Stanford University.

HICOOL 2021 Global Entrepreneurship Competition provides 140 awards in total. Top investors and corporates as well as well-known mentors will be invited to provide counseling and facilitation for participating projects. In the meantime, the organizing committee will continue to offer a full range of "Beijing services" covering talent settlement, children's education, medical coverage, and talent apartments.

