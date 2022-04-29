Regtank Announced as Winner of Emerging Fintech Startup of the Year 2022 in the Global Brands Awards

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regtank was awarded the Emerging Fintech Startup of the Year 2022 by Global Brands Awards under the Fintech Awards category.

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to highlight the accomplishments of key players across a broad range of sectors in the global arena that have shown excellence in performance and exceptional service delivery.

"We are pleased to have been recognised as the Emerging Fintech Startup of the Year, and it is really an honour to be amongst the many industry leaders in the industry. This award is testament to the commitment, dedication and contribution of the Regtank team. We will live up to our vision of making compliance easy for our customers." - Megan Lee, CEO, Regtank Technology Pte Ltd

The Regtank team will soon launch a product featuring their proprietary algorithm of blockchain analysis to detect AML risks relationships more accurately in blockchain transactions running real-time, and applied on the entire network of most of the prominent chains.

Regtank aims to empower fintech companies, to effectively manage their entire compliance program on a single platform with higher efficiency and lower costs.

About Regtank

Regtank is a leading provider of a revolutionary one-stop SaaS compliance solution. Adopting a risk-based approach (RBA), Regtank covers the entire process of AML compliance and provides users with a 360° risk profile while adhering to AML/CFT regulations. Regtank offers a comprehensive and advanced AML/CFT smart risk assessment engine that automatically classifies the risk of individuals according to the risk matrix of our clients.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, offering news, perspectives, and opinions on the brands that are influencing the industry's future. The UK-based publication keeps its readers up to date on the latest news and information on the world's "best-in-class" businesses. Each year, GBM creates a set of awards for firms that stand out among their sector leaders for having a unique vision, great service, creative solutions, and consumer-centric products.

Global Brands Awards

The Global Brand Awards awarded by the Global Brands Magazine (GBM) recognises brands for their outstanding performance and enterprises from many industries for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards celebrates companies that have excelled in a variety of fields, including finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and others. The Global Brand Awards also commends key actors that strive for excellence by giving a platform for them to be validated. In addition, GBM works to raise awareness about the importance of such organisations and to recognise them for their outstanding accomplishments with global recognition.