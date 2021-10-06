Regtank Delivers Full Compliance Solution For Singapore's Inaugural Non-Fungible Token Charity Auction 'Blockchain For Good'

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regtank, the leading provider of a one-stop software-as-a-service compliance solution, has been designated as one of the supporting collaborators for Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) U Care Fund Non-Fungible Token (NFT) charity auction event, 'Blockchain For Good' (BFG).

The auction has taken place over a week in Singapore, from 4th October 2021 to 10th October 2021, and supported by partners including Ether Cards, Singapore Airlines, KrisShop, Singapore FinTech Festival, Drew & Napier LLC, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Aleta Planet, Nexia TS, Ode To Art Gallery, Coinhako and Regtank Technology.

Blockchain For Good aims to raise funds for the NTUC-U Care Fund; the proceeds raised will go towards supporting several assistance initiatives, such as helping families with living expenses and education fees for their children, as well as caring for the elderly.

"We are pleased to partner with our members like RegTank to provide the technology to ensure a safe and compliant NFT platform for a very meaningful cause." - Chia Hock Lai, Co-Chairman of Blockchain Association Singapore

The NFT platform powered by Mars Panda and hosted by BAS is one of the first NFT platforms to host a complete compliance solution. BAS has partnered with Regtank for its cutting-edge biometrics and AI for an end-to-end, holistic compliance solution that can deliver results in a matter of seconds.

"We are delighted to work collaboratively with Blockchain Association Singapore and bring our eKYC and Digital Onboarding solution to deliver a broader range of innovative compliance solutions. As more and more companies embrace digital transformations, we want to make compliance easy for businesses around the world." -‌ ‌‌Megan‌ ‌Lee,‌ ‌Founder of Regtank Technology

Regtank's SaaS platform consists of four main features - Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Transactions (KYT), Intelligent Risk Engine, and a 360-degree Risk Profile. The automated KYC helps manage KYC obligations such as AML screening, risk assessment, record keeping and ongoing due diligence in a single, intuitive platform.

Regtank's latest Digital Onboarding with facial recognition provides a better user experience and allows for straight-through efficiency during the remote onboarding process. The real-time facial liveness detection feature reduces the risk of a cybercriminal deceiving the system. The facial comparison verification conducted through AI also allows for more flexibility in compliance.

About Regtank Technology Pte Ltd

Regtank is the leading provider of a one-stop software-as-a-service compliance solution, seeking to revolutionise the compliance landscape. Adopting a risk-based approach (RBA) that incorporates both KYC and KYT into a single platform, Regtank has innovated a comprehensive and advanced AML/CFT smart risk assessment engine that can automatically classify the risk of individuals tailored to the risk matrix of the clients. Today, Regtank provides risk assessment, management, screening, record keeping, ongoing due diligence, transaction monitoring, blockchain analytics, and the identification of the origin of funds.

For more information, you can visit us at https://regtank.com/

About Blockchain Association Singapore

Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) is an effective platform for members to engage with multiple stakeholders–both regional and international–to discover solutions and promote best practices in a collaborative, open, and transparent manner. BAS seeks to empower its members and the community to leverage blockchain and scalable technologies for business growth and transformation. It also aims to promote blockchain literacy and build a strong talent pipeline for the digital economy in Singapore.