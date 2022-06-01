Reigniting the wanderlust sparks of Filipinos, Traveloka launches GOverseas: International Travel Fiesta

Score up to PHP24,400 on Traveloka products such as Flights, Hotels, Attractions, Spas, and more for international trips

MANILA, Philippines, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is recovering from the pandemic, many countries have loosened strict travel requirements, and travellers have started to go out and about again. The excitement of international reopening is also reflected from the rising demands of Filipino travellers in Traveloka. Since the Philippines announced its reopening to international travellers on February 10, 2022, the number of Filipinos actively searching for flights on Traveloka grew by 45%. Additionally, flight seats purchased on Traveloka for international routes have more than doubled in the months following the reopening, and have steadily grown since.



Responding to the excitement of international reopening, Traveloka, Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp, launches GOverseas: International Travel Fiesta on 31 May to 6 June. GOverseas: International Travel Fiesta presents exciting deals and discounts of up to PHP 24,400 on Traveloka products, ranging from Flights, Hotels, Attractions, Spas, and many more for their next trip abroad. Through its extensive range of partners in the travel and tourism industry, customers can plan their comprehensive travel itineraries entirely through Traveloka without any hassle.

Iko Putera, CEO of Transport, Traveloka, celebrates the reopening of the Philippines' borders and emphasizes on what the situation means for locals. "For many overseas Filipino workers, Philippines border reopening means the opportunity to reunite with their families after being away for years, and for fully vaccinated local Filipinos, this means that they can explore the world more conveniently again without having to quarantine upon return," explained Iko.

Customers can snag greater deals during flash sales everyday throughout the fair, happening nightly from 9PM to 12AM in the evening for top international destinations such as South Korea, the USA, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, countries in the Middle East, and more. They can save even more with stackable coupons of up to PHP 150 for Traveloka's Accommodation and Attractions, Spas, and other products. On top of that, there will be more fun activities where customers can rack up plenty of savings through Traveloka's social media accounts, where there will be contests and a livestream with lots of travel vouchers to win.

"As we have seen travel recovery from across regions through the surge in demand for all of our travel and lifestyle products, we are excited to encourage people to start travelling internationally once again. The GOverseas: International Travel Fiesta is Traveloka's first online fair in the Philippines since the pandemic and we hope that we can help our Filipino customers to reunite with their loved ones abroad, and with the world, through our best offers and lots of exciting programs," explained Iko.

Through the GOverseas: International Travel Fiesta page, customers can find the list of reopening destinations, what to eat, where to go, what activities to do, and find the latest travel requirements on the destination country so that they can get inspired and travel confidently again.

Plan your future international trips with promos and discounts during Traveloka's GOverseas: International Travel Fiesta. Just download the latest version of the Traveloka App, find the event banner on the app homepage, and enjoy discounts for international trips. All promos and activities during the fair are available only on Traveloka's app, website, and official social media accounts. For more information and program terms and conditions, please visit https://www.traveloka.com/en-ph/promotion/itfmain.

