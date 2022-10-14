Reimagining the world of work at Innovation@Work Asia

Chief evangelist at Google Workspace, Michael Brenzel , said hybrid is the new standard and technology which allows working options for everybody has moved up in business priorities more than ever before.

Key themes here to stay included workplace flexibility, the importance of collaboration between HR and IT and a focus on wellbeing and continual learning.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Economist Impact's second annual Innovation@Work Asia brought together a senior cohort of policymakers, HR, technology, operations and C-level executives online and in Singapore this October 12th to 14th 2022, to examine the roles of people, technology and strategy in the future of work.

In a conversation on navigating priorities in the emerging future workplace, Michael Brenzel Chief evangelist at Google Workspace said, "Hybrid is the new standard. [From conversations] with CHRO's…the young generation is often asking for flexibility". Brenzel continued, "To have the right technology in place to establish working options for everybody…is a key element that [has] moved up in business priorities more than ever before." The connection between HR and IT was also highlighted as a necessary collaboration to "create a good base for happiness for all employees".

The focus on employee wellbeing, catalysed by the recent pandemic, was also highlighted by Kris Giswold, Mondelēz International's senior vice-president, finance in APAC, Middle East and Africa, who said, "Empathy and the focus on wellbeing [are here to stay]".

In a panel on strategic innovations at work that could help workers and organisations become more resilient to future challenges, Linda Lee, managing director at DBS said, "We have to constantly remind ourselves that if we don't change, we will not be able to get employed tomorrow". Joining the discussion was Aaron Maniam, deputy secretary, industry & international at Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore who said on the topic of continual learning and employee upskilling, "We need to approach learning as…a journey and not a destination".

The third and final day of discussions returned to the importance of technology, with a spotlight on accelerated digital transformation and integrated technologies. In a panel on automation, Anita Lettink, founder of HRtechradar.com and partner at Strategic Management Centre said, "The stigma of automation replacing jobs, robots replacing us, is going away…younger people who are tech savvy consider it normal".

On-demand access to Innovation@Work Asia is available, along with event details, on the event website .

Chaired by The Economist Group's editors, the event featured industry expert speakers including::

Angela Ryan , group chief human resources officer, IHH Healthcare

, group chief human resources officer, Bob Aubrey , founder and chair of the advisory board, ASEAN Human Development Organisation

, founder and chair of the advisory board, Chin Loon Chai, senior director, Cyber Security Group and government CISO, GovTech

Fernn Lim, chief of staff, nexus, Standard Chartered Bank

Gagan Bhargava , vice-president, Global people strategy and analytics, Schneider Electric

, vice-president, Global people strategy and analytics, Julian Clarke , executive director of HR and group owner, restructuring and M&A—people and change , Telstra

, executive director of HR and group owner, restructuring and M&A—people and change Peter Attfield , chief talent and learning officer, Group human resources, Jardine Matheson

, chief talent and learning officer, Group human resources, Phoram Mehta, senior director APAC and chief information security officer, Paypal

Ramesh Subramaniam , director general, Southeast Asia department, Asian Development Bank

, director general, department, Rashmi Sharma , learning and leadership director, Bottling Investments Group, The Coca Cola Company

learning and leadership director, Bottling Investments Group, Ratchanee Wattanawisitporn, director, Foreign Investment Marketing Division, Board of Investment Thailand

Sara Elder , senior economist, International Labour Organisation regional office for Asia and the Pacific

, senior economist, Sue Coulter, head of group digital, AIA

and many more

Building on the success of the inaugural Innovation@Work Asia 2021, Economist Impact's Innovation@Work Asia 2022 brought together policy makers, senior HR, technology, operations and C-level executives for three days of rigorous discussion and debate on the pressing issues faced by the c-suite across Asia today.

To engage with Innovation@Work Asia on social media, use #EconInnovationAsia in your conversations and follow @EconomistEvents on Twitter or Economist Impact events on LinkedIn.

[Economist Impact and sponsor boilerplates]

About Economist Impact

Economist Impact empowers businesses, governments and foundations to catalyse change and enable progress. Uniting the expertise The Economist Group is known for under a single brand, Economist Impact brings together policy research and insights, data visualisation, custom storytelling, events and media.

Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think tank with the creativity of a media brand, engaging an influential audience in the areas of sustainability, healthcare and new globalisation. View our global events .

About Google Workspace:

Google Workspace is the native cloud-based, real-time flexible collaboration suite for every business. Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps you know and love—Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more. Whether you're returning to the office, working from home, on the frontlines with your mobile device, or connecting with customers, Google Workspace is the best and more secure way to create, communicate, collaborate and innovate.

For more information, visit workspace.google.com .

About ACALL:

ACALL is creating a world where people can design their "life" and "work." We provide a cloud-based service, WorkstyleOS, that enables the digital transformation of various workplaces. WorkstyleOS enhances hybrid work experiences with employee check-ins, desk booking, automated visitor management, access control, and meeting room management.

For more information, visit www.workstyleos.com .

About Nespresso:

Nespresso Professional caters specifically to businesses to deliver exceptional coffee quality with innovative machines that are designed to meet each business's needs. In April 2022, Nespresso attained its B-Corp certification which reflects 30 years of commitment to sustainability.

For more information, visit www.nespresso.com/pro/sg .

About Neurowyzr:

Neurowyzr is a Brain Capital company using neuroscience to optimize corporate and population brain health and performance. Built by neuroscientists and powered by advanced analytics and AI, Neurowyzr's digital solution unlocks the potential of individuals and organizations. Neurowyzr supports leading organisations in building stronger, more resilient, and innovative teams.