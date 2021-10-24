Rekt.Army Launches Their Exclusive ‘Boo Squad’ NFT Just In Time For Halloween!

Minting will begin at 2pm UTC on October 26th, with an initial placeholder NFT provided followed by an airdrop of their uniquely generated art on October 29th.

—

BSC pioneers Rekt.Army will launch their highly anticipated limited-edition Halloween series ‘Whale Platoon: Boo Squad’ in an exclusive INO (Initial NFT Offering) with pioneering blockchain aggregator and BSC Marketplace Titans Babylons.

This one-of-a-kind collection will be available to mint exclusively via Babylons’ website, just in time to get your scare on this Halloween! Minting will begin at 2pm UTC on October 26th, with an initial placeholder NFT provided followed by an airdrop of their uniquely generated art on October 29th.

Forthcoming Flagship Release

A spin-off of Rekt.Army’s well-received “Whale Platoon Genesis” series, the ‘Boo Squad’ will preclude the forthcoming flagship release ‘Whale Platoon: Evolution’ - an original and innovative concept comprising ‘Evolutionary NFTs’; a single NFT holding several images that require interaction from their holders to grow from baby whale to their final form. The ambitious series will culminate in a set of mini-games, in which the storyline can be influenced by Platoon holders! Exciting stuff.

With only 500 available, these imaginative and spooky whale NFTs are forged from 7 traits and 70 characteristics; a fun-filled and eccentric addition to the Whale Platoon ecosystem. Be sure to mint yours on the 26th and get your hands on them before they’re gone!

About Babylons:

Babylons is a next-gen community governed NFT marketplace and a leading blockchain gaming aggregator on Binance Smart Chain with low gas fees, fast transactions, and easy-to-use minting platform where a user can create green NFTs, collect from amazing artists, and trade your favorite gaming NFTs with other players while being involved in a fully functional DAO that uses the BABI governance token to operate, get rewarded and also socialize in our colorful community.

Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BabylonsNFT

Telegram: https://t.me/babylonsNFT

Babylons App: https://app.babylons.io/

Contact Info:

Name: Egemen Hocaoglu

Email: Send Email

Organization: Babylons

Address: Istanbul, Turkey

Website: https://babylons.io

Release ID: 89050247