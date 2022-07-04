Related Activities of "23rd DigiCon6 ASIA Awards - Hong Kong" "Asian Master Summit" and "Stop Motion Animation Training" Competencies Sharing with Leading Animators in the Region

HONG KONG, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DigiCon6 ASIA Awards" is regarded as one of the key annual international animation programs with the highest reputation in Asia. The Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association has been co-organising the Hong Kong regional contest of the "DigiCon6 ASIA Awards" and its related activities with Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, Inc. for years. With the sponsorship of Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in the past ten-odd years, the "DigiCon6 ASIA Awards - Hong Kong" has further become a platform for local digital content producers to showcase their creativity and exchange ideas with creative talent from other Asian regions.

The Awards Presentation Ceremony of the "23rd DigiCon6 ASIA Awards - Hong Kong" was held online on 7th May, immediately followed by an online screening session showcasing six awarded animations of the "23rd DigiCon6 ASIA Awards", including four awarded animations in the Hong Kong regional contest and two from the Grand Final from Japan and Uzbekistan.

A series of related activities were organised this year again to facilitate Hong Kong digital content producers to exchange ideas with their counterparts from other Asian regions. One of the activities was the online "Asian Master Summit" held on 23rd April with four Asian animation masters namely Mr. Takafumi YUKI, Mr. Edmund YEO, Mr. Joe HSIEH and StepC. as speakers to share their creative experience.

The "Stop Motion Animation Training", was held in June 2022, selected participants first attended an online seminar and then engaged in a three-day workshop in which they, based on Prof. Yuichi ITOU's instructions and Mr. CHENG Kwong Chuen and Mr. MAK Siu Fung's guidance and demonstration, to complete at least one stop motion character design and stop motion animations each with no less than 30 seconds.

The Gold Award of the "23rd DigiCon6 ASIA Awards - Hong Kong" goes to Step C.'s Depths of Night, Milktealogy's TransforMeal and Nine Monkeys Workshop's Pearl outshone the others and attained the Silver Awards. Animation duo LAW Ho Wan and LEE Wing Lam with their work Love Delivery won the Next Generation Award.

More details of the DigiCon6 ASIA Awards - Hong Kong and its related activities are available at:

https://www.digicon6asia.hk