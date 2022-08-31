Reliable power protection for one of Indonesia's hyperscale data centers

ABB's uninterruptible power supply (UPS) PowerWave 33 provides reliable power supply for AREA31 Data Center & Teleport Facility, one of the country's largest providers of Edge Data Center service and Teleport facility infrastructure.

PowerWave 33 offers a compact footprint and reduced energy consumption to deliver significant cost savings while reducing environmental impact.

ABB's technology will help AREA31 to flexibly accommodate an increase in power requirements, securing power 24/7 and keeping consumers connected.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABB in Indonesia is supporting AREA31 with the critical power it needs to deliver reliable and efficient data and digitalization services to businesses and consumers. Through the application of ABB's PowerWave 33 uninterruptible power supply, AREA31 can be guaranteed continuous power availability to its network-critical infrastructure.

Located in Cimanggis, Depok, approximately 30 minutes from Jakarta Central Business District (CBD), AREA31 is one of the hyperscale data center facilities in Indonesia, bringing in a different concept that is Edge Data Center service with a redundant backup connecting, ensuring high connectivity. In addition to providing a Rated 3 international standard from ANSI/TIA942 Data Center service, AREA31 also offers Telecommunication Port (Teleport) facility to Satellite Communication Provider who wants to acquire a gateway in Indonesia. AREA31 is targeted to operate in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Indonesian data center market has experienced significant growth over recent years, which is largely driven by greater connectivity and major expansion of the e-commerce sector, which has grown by 48 percent last year[1]. In addition to this, the Indonesian government is committing to implementing smart city with IoT infrastructure technology embedded in roads, streetlights, and traffic signals. All of which will result in an increased need for innovative data centers to support data consumption growth.

"A combination of Indonesia's own internet revolution and government connectivity commitment has created significant growth in the country over the past few years. The Indonesian data center market is estimated to grow from $1.67 billion in 2021 to $3.43 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% from 2022-2027[2]," said Joedy Lim, Head of Data Center Segment of ABB's Electrification business in Indonesia. "For data centers, reliable power protection is the key to ensure uptime, and this is why ABB PowerWave 33 is the perfect solution which delivers a great combination of energy efficiency and power performance."

ABB's PowerWave 33 has a small footprint and uses less energy than comparable products, thus delivering significant savings. It offers up to 96% efficiency in double conversion or 99% efficiency in eco-mode across a wide load range. PowerWave 33 is ideal for medium-sized data centers, office and building power protection, process automation and other critical processes.

Committed to sustainable business, AREA31 was built to the highest industry standards with carefully considered eco-friendly design and seismic-proof building structure that can withstand earthquake up to 8 magnitude. The facility AREA31 carries the concept of a military bunker which is equipped with eight high-security layers to ensure highest level of security. In addition, AREA31 is equipped with 10 MegaWatt power feed capabilities, 2N electrical component, N+2 cooling infrastructure and N+1 generator infrastructure to ensure 99.99% uptime.

