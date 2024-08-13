Reliance Consulting Services Simplifies Company Registration in Singapore with 4-Step Process

Reliance Consulting Services streamlines company registration in Singapore with a 4-step process. They handle name approval, prepare and submit documents, offer add-on services, and assist with bank account opening. Plus, they offer ongoing support for various corporate needs.

Reliance Consulting Services is a business service provider offering various corporate services including company registration in Singapore. It helps businesses get established efficiently and grow in their respective industries by simplifying the process of getting incorporated as a legal business entity. Here are the four steps the company follows.

The first step is deciding on a business name. The business owner should check if the proposed name has been registered through BizFile+. If so, they should consider other names or add words to the original proposal. The name application will be quickly approved if it aligns with ACRA’s guidelines. Reliance Consulting Services manages this process for their clients, including name reservation and getting approval from other authorities (if needed).

The next step is preparing necessary information. The incorporation requirements include the company name approval, directors, shareholders, a company secretary, paid-up capital, and a physical address. In this step, you will also decide what business structure is most suitable to the nature of your business. Reliance Consulting Services helps with decision-making and information gathering, walking you through all the necessary data and documents required.

You can then customise your package option based on your requirements. For example, extra costs apply if you need assistance with bank account opening, resident local director service, employment and entrepreneur pass, company secretary, and registered local address service.

The process doesn’t end with the company incorporated. Opening a corporate bank account indicates that the business is now ready to operate. Reliance Consulting Services knows that every company needs ongoing business support. This is why, apart from bank account opening assistance, the company also offers services such as outsourced accounting, audit and assurance, payroll, advisory service, and relocation services.

Through this systematic process, you can immediately get your company up and running. For more information about Reliance Consulting Services, visit their website at https://www.corporateservicessingapore.com/ or contact them at +65 6602 8286.

About the company: Reliance Consulting Services is a corporate service provider and a registered filing agent in Singapore offering full suite of corporate services. They provide assistance in company incorporation, secretarial service, accounting, payroll, audit & assurance, taxation, and advisory services.

