Reliant Finishing Systems Expands Effort to Make Delivery of Capital Equipment More Environmentally-Friendly

Reliant Finishing Systems, a leading U.S. manufacturer of industrial finishing and thermal processing equipment, recently expanded on a successful nine-year-old program, known as their “Green Aware Initiative.” The innovative program reduces the environmental impact of shipping/handling the company’s equipment while increasing their customers’ satisfaction.

—

Reliant Finishing Systems is a U.S. manufacturer of large-scale industrial painting, powder coating, and thermal processing equipment. The company announced today that they have refined their crating practices to expand on their “Green Aware Initiative,” launched nine years ago this week. Reliant’s original program focused on crating their equipment with less lumber by replacing it with recyclable scrap material. The updated program includes changes based on new information about how packaging, shipping, delivering, and unpacking their products impact both customer satisfaction and the environment.

Under the direction of Reliant CEO, Bart Roegner, the company reexamined their packaging material’s complete life cycle. They also evaluated how purchasers chose to off-load, store, uncrate, and then install their equipment. This research led to numerous beneficial changes.

Mr. Roegner commented, “We examined behaviors that were consistent between both our clients and our installation technicians. Wooden crates and pallets were typically discarded as soon as our products were uncrated. This often required the time-consuming task of dismantling large crates. We replaced a portion of the lumber used in the crates with sheet metal scrap. Many of our clients were set up to recycle metal scrap, so they sold the steel crating material to recyclers instead of discarding it like lumber scrap. By refining our crates’ design, we were able to make them faster and easier to break down. These changes also reduced the total weight of typical loads. Approximately four to five hundred pounds of crating lumber per load was eliminated as a result of the original initiative. That savings is now even greater thanks to recent refinements.”

Over time, Reliant Finishing Systems developed methods to more densely pack flat parts, such as wall panels for paint booths and curing ovens, in a vertical configuration. This further reduced the use of wooden crating materials, eliminated the need for plywood lids, and decreased shipping costs for large parts and assemblies.

As larger components are crated, they are identified by pallet wrap of various colors. This helps workers quickly differentiate crated components from one another at a distance. A new labeling protocol was developed to allow customers and installation technicians to uncrate orders more efficiently, reducing manpower requirements and minimizing forklift operation.

Some components, such as burners, have been packed by vendors on smaller pallets, reducing shipping weights and allowing for these parts to be more densely packed into trailers when ordered in bulk—reducing the environmental impact of delivery. Small wooden crates have been replaced with durable plastic storage bins, which customers continue to use after the equipment has been installed.

Another change has been in the way large, complex orders are cataloged as they are prepared for shipping. An album of photographs and videos is created to document the location of both large and small parts, as well as record the location of the crates as they are loaded onto flatbed trailers and tarped for transport. This helps customers and installation technicians more effectively off-load equipment and stage it for assembly with minimal forklift operation.

Aaron Anderson, customer service manager for Reliant Finishing Systems, is pleased to see the formal launch of the new program. “I was able to see the benefits of the original program within days of its launch. Customers were happy with the new crate designs and that satisfaction has increased over the years as we’ve developed ways to expand on the original plan. It’s great to make changes that not only benefit the environment but also help assure a 5-star customer experience,” he commented.

About the company: Reliant Finishing Systems specializes in manufacturing high-performance finishing equipment such as powder coating ovens, paint spray booths, and more. They offer both standard and custom equipment solutions, emphasizing energy efficiency, durability, and U.S. manufacturing. Established in 2005, the company focuses on efficient solutions, supporting equipment and clients for life with a full spectrum of services, including installation, training, and maintenance. Renowned for quality, integrity, and post-sale support, Reliant serves a diverse clientele across North America and globally, ensuring optimal finishing solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Contact Info:

Name: Marketing

Email: Send Email

Organization: Reliant Finishing Systems

Website: https://reliantfinishingsystems.com/



Release ID: 89123922

In case of identifying any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release that necessitate action or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions diligently to rectify any identified issues or supporting you with the removal process. Delivering accurate and reliable information remains our top priority.